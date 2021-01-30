Kathleen Sacks, Senior Associate, King & Spalding LLP to Speak at FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns Live Webcast



Jersey City, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(



About Kathleen Sacks



Kathleen focuses on white-collar criminal defense including anti-corruption investigations and compliance counseling, complex commercial litigation, and cross-border investigations and disputes. As a senior associate based in the Washington, D.C. office, Kathleen has experience counseling clients facing investigations before the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other domestic and international authorities. She also handles cases for clients in high-stakes adversarial proceedings, including trial-level litigation and arbitrations.



Kathleen represents companies across the globe. She has handled investigations and enforcement actions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Kathleen is also experienced in all aspects of compliance counseling, including compliance assessment, remediation and data privacy considerations.



About King & Spalding LLP



King & Spalding helps leading companies advance complex business interests in more than 160 countries. Working across a highly integrated platform of more than 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices globally, King & Spalding delivers tailored commercial solutions through world-class offerings and an uncompromising approach to quality and service.



Event Synopsis:



The continuous disruptions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak have significantly impacted the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement and compliance matters. To address the risks brought by the pandemic, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been continuously working hand in hand in providing updated guidelines for companies to ensure compliance with FCPA.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



· FCPA Trends and Developments

· COVID-19 Implications

· Best Compliance Tips and Strategies

· What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



