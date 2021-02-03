HBS Systems Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards in 2021 Sales & Customer Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HBS Systems Press Release

HBS Systems honored to announce it has received Two Silver Stevie Awards in 2021 Sales & Customer Service. This honor represents the hard work & dedication of the training & support team. HBS differentiates itself from the competition through rigorous training, coupled with a proven employee shadowing program & ensuring all employees participate in cross-training, implementation & support with customers on an ongoing basis.

Richardson, TX, February 03, 2021 --(



“We strive to deliver exemplary training and on-going support to our customers, these awards help affirm our commitment and success,” said HBS Systems President and CEO, Chad Stone. “This recognition is a great representation of the dedication of our experienced team who serve our more than 1,500 equipment dealerships throughout North America. Optimizing our customer experience is an on-going process, and we are committed to going above and beyond, thanks to the extreme dedication of our team and the priceless support of our loyal customers.”



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.



More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



HBS Systems' winning entries for 2021 have been supported by a customer-first focus over more than 3 decades developed since the founding of the company. This has led to long-tenure in not only company training and support team members but also equipment dealers in Agriculture, Construction, Rental, Material Handling, and Industrial industries the company serves. More than 85% of HBS Systems customers actively provide recommendations to other dealerships. The extensive training the team receives to enable dealers the ability to maximize the benefit of the innovative software that increases efficiency and profitability includes shadowing experienced team members for the first year, 24/7 access to the web-based support tool, and access to step-by-step how-to videos. 97% of our customers experience a one-call resolution from our team with 94% of those calls receiving responses in under 8 minutes.



About HBS Systems, Inc.

Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, and material handling equipment industries with our web-based NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Our integrated OEM solutions simplify complex Kubota, John Deere, CNH Industrial, Case Agriculture and Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction, AGCO, Bobcat, Vermeer, and CLAAS processes with automation and an intuitive design. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, leading to increased profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP gives equipment dealerships the ability to easily manage Accounting, Parts Inventory, Units, Rental, and Service including mobile access for remote technicians. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealer's business needs and offers accessibility from any Internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing your employees to stay connected to data no matter where they are. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit www.hbssystems.com.



About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



