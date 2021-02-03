The AskAnnie Podcast: Horse Girl Reviews on Products You Use

Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Boulder, CO, February 03, 2021 --



“Every time I review a product, I try to think of how the typical horse owner would use it,” says Kennedy. “Like most of my audience, I’m an everyday equestrian and approach my reviews from the angle of how the product will be incorporated into everyday equestrian life. I like being an informed horse owner and by interviewing CEOs, nutritionists, and others behind the brands, I get to see and share an interesting inside look at the equine industry and thought process behind creating products.”



Tune-in biweekly to hear the latest product review! Find AskAnnie Podcast episodes online at horseandrider.com/podcasts/askannie and visit the AskAnnie YouTube channel for bonus video content. Have products you’d like Annie to review? Email her at askanniepodcast@gmail.com and they could be featured on a future episode.



Listen to the AskAnnie Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and many more: https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/askannie



About Equine Network, LLC

Annie Kennedy

303.253.6346



https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/askannie



