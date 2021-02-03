Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Equine Network, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Disease Du Jour Podcast: Season Three

Boulder, CO, February 03, 2021 --(



2021 marks the second year that the Disease Du Jour podcast is brought to you by Merck Animal Health.



The 2021 Disease Du Jour podcast will focus more episodes on topics applicable to ambulatory veterinarians and field medicine. There also will be four webinars that will accompany topics in 2021 to expand the educational value of the podcasts.



Topics leading off 2021 include Repro 101: Breeding Mares, with Dr. Karen Wolfsdorf; Hoofwall and Coronary Band Injuries with Dr. Craig Lesser; Forelimb Rehab Tips with Dr. Steve Adair; and Equine Nutrition for Veterinarians with Dr. Clair Thunes.



Disease Du Jour episodes are perfect listening for those times when veterinarians are driving to clients’ properties, waiting for test results in the office, or perhaps while exercising. These episodes also are great for vet techs and veterinary students as well as industry professionals who are interested in keeping up with the latest in equine veterinary medical topics.



You can find Disease Du Jour episodes at equimanagement.com/disease-du-jour-podcast and on your favorite podcast networks (such as iTunes, Sound Cloud and Stitcher).



The podcast is hosted by Kimberly S. Brown, group publisher of the Equine Health Network that includes EquiManagement, EQUUS and Stable Management. Those brands are a part of the Equine Network, LLC.



For more information contact Kimberly S. Brown at kbrown@aimmedia.com.



EquiManagement is a proud media partner with AAEP, AVMA PLIT, BEVA, WEVA, NZEVA, ISELP, NEAEP, AMMVEE, The EPM Society and AAEVT.



About Equine Network, LLC

Equine Network, LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network, LLC owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network, LLC also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Boulder, CO, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- EquiManagement is proud to announce the third season of the popular Disease Du Jour podcast. Disease Du Jour was created for equine veterinarians, vet students, vet techs and industry professionals to highlight summaries of research and presentations of value to those equine caretakers.2021 marks the second year that the Disease Du Jour podcast is brought to you by Merck Animal Health.The 2021 Disease Du Jour podcast will focus more episodes on topics applicable to ambulatory veterinarians and field medicine. There also will be four webinars that will accompany topics in 2021 to expand the educational value of the podcasts.Topics leading off 2021 include Repro 101: Breeding Mares, with Dr. Karen Wolfsdorf; Hoofwall and Coronary Band Injuries with Dr. Craig Lesser; Forelimb Rehab Tips with Dr. Steve Adair; and Equine Nutrition for Veterinarians with Dr. Clair Thunes.Disease Du Jour episodes are perfect listening for those times when veterinarians are driving to clients’ properties, waiting for test results in the office, or perhaps while exercising. These episodes also are great for vet techs and veterinary students as well as industry professionals who are interested in keeping up with the latest in equine veterinary medical topics.You can find Disease Du Jour episodes at equimanagement.com/disease-du-jour-podcast and on your favorite podcast networks (such as iTunes, Sound Cloud and Stitcher).The podcast is hosted by Kimberly S. Brown, group publisher of the Equine Health Network that includes EquiManagement, EQUUS and Stable Management. Those brands are a part of the Equine Network, LLC.For more information contact Kimberly S. Brown at kbrown@aimmedia.com.EquiManagement is a proud media partner with AAEP, AVMA PLIT, BEVA, WEVA, NZEVA, ISELP, NEAEP, AMMVEE, The EPM Society and AAEVT.About Equine Network, LLCEquine Network, LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network, LLC owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network, LLC also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Contact Information Equine Network, LLC

Kim Brown

859-227-7826



https://equimanagement.com/disease-du-jour-podcast



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Equine Network, LLC