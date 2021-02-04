GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP040P LED Constant Current Driver Series Which Focuses on the 36V CoB Market

Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 04, 2021 --(



The GP-CCP040P series supports universal AC input between 90 and 264Vac, it comes in an IP67 rated dust and waterproof enclosure suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use. It includes protections of over voltage (OVP) and short circuiting (SCP) to prevent the product’s damage and ensure the quality. Its power efficiency is up to 86%. The GP-CCP040P series is compliant with CE certificate by LED driver product segment, and fully complies with ErP (EU) 2019/2020 regulations to reduce the product’s impact on the environment to improve sustainability.



Features:

- AC input range from 90 to 264Vac.

- Constant current mode.

- Active PFC design.

- No-load power consumption < 0.5W at 230Vac.

- Set up time < 0.5S at 230Vac.

- Compliant with ErP (EU) 2019/2020.

- Compliant with CE certificate by LED driver product segment.

- Safety protections include OVP and SCP.

- IP67 rated.

- Wide voltage range from 12V to 52V.



Read more information about the GP-CCP040P series, please visit: http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-Plastic-CC-IP-CCP.htm



About GlacialPower

GlacialPower, the power division of GlacialTech, manufactures Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for LED lighting applications. GlacialPower provides LED Drivers and power supplies with a wide wattage range for a variety of applications. GlacialPower power supplies use attractive and contemporary design to deliver quality products that possess innovative features and ease of usability for customers. For details, please visit at www.GlacialPower.com. New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Taipei, Taiwan - GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP040P series LED constant current driver. At full load the new series provides an outstanding active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.95 at 115Vac, and more than 0.9 at 230Vac. It has low no-load power consumption under 0.5 watt and a fast set-up time under 0.5 second at 230Vac. The GP-CCP040P series provides wide voltage range (Vf) from 12V to 52V, especially focus on the 36V CoB market. Combines the GP-CCP040P with the GP-HS series, GlacialPower offers the constant current solutions for 36V CoB from 150mA, 200mA, 230mA, 250mA, 270mA, 300mA, 350mA, 420mA, 450mA, 480mA, 500mA, 600mA, 660mA, 700mA, 800mA, 1050mA, 1200mA to 1400mA.The GP-CCP040P series supports universal AC input between 90 and 264Vac, it comes in an IP67 rated dust and waterproof enclosure suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use. It includes protections of over voltage (OVP) and short circuiting (SCP) to prevent the product’s damage and ensure the quality. Its power efficiency is up to 86%. The GP-CCP040P series is compliant with CE certificate by LED driver product segment, and fully complies with ErP (EU) 2019/2020 regulations to reduce the product’s impact on the environment to improve sustainability.Features:- AC input range from 90 to 264Vac.- Constant current mode.- Active PFC design.- No-load power consumption < 0.5W at 230Vac.- Set up time < 0.5S at 230Vac.- Compliant with ErP (EU) 2019/2020.- Compliant with CE certificate by LED driver product segment.- Safety protections include OVP and SCP.- IP67 rated.- Wide voltage range from 12V to 52V.Read more information about the GP-CCP040P series, please visit: http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-Plastic-CC-IP-CCP.htmAbout GlacialPowerGlacialPower, the power division of GlacialTech, manufactures Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for LED lighting applications. GlacialPower provides LED Drivers and power supplies with a wide wattage range for a variety of applications. GlacialPower power supplies use attractive and contemporary design to deliver quality products that possess innovative features and ease of usability for customers. For details, please visit at www.GlacialPower.com. Contact Information GlacialTech Inc.

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



