Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jack Wintrow as Midwest Regional Rep for Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Jack Wintrow as Midwest Regional Rep for Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute.

With an extensive background in Sales Management, Jack most recently held the position of Industrial Commercial Sales Manager with Culligan International.



About CISPI

The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI) was organized in 1949 by the leading American manufacturers of cast iron soil pipe and fittings. The Institute is dedicated to aiding and improving the plumbing industry. Through the preparation and distribution of technical reports, they seek to advance interest in the manufacture, use and distribution of cast iron soil pipe and fittings, and through a program of research and the cooperative effort of soil pipe manufacturers, CISPI strives to improve the industry’s products, achieve standardization of cast iron soil pipe and fittings, and provide a continuous program of product testing, evaluation and development. Since the founding of the Institute, member firms have standardized soil pipe and fittings, and have introduced a number of new products.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



