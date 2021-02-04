Press Releases Research America Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Research America Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Research America Joins NielsenIQ’s Connect Partner Network to Provide More Clients with More Data-Driven Solutions

Research America, Inc. announced that it has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network.

Newtown Square, PA, February 04, 2021 --(



Research America has more than 35 years of experience, expert researchers, and innovative consumer insight solutions with proven methods to gather data that help identify potential markets, develop new products, and target ideal customers. Within this relationship, Research America will continue to be a leader in full-service market research with five qualitative locations, two sensory/QA labs, recruiting, and, remain one of the largest suppliers of online-based samples for both B2B and B2C research.



“We pride ourselves on our unique ability to provide top-notch, all-inclusive research services under one company,” said Steve French, Senior Vice President, Research America. “Joining the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network will boost our existing products and services to help provide even more solutions.”



"The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network was formed to enable innovation, and we are happy to add Research America to our growing list of advanced solution providers," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. “Research America’s ability to handle a research project from start to finish, using innovative market research software and technology tools, including behavioral science techniques, will broaden our scope and provide valuable insights for our clients.”



The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network is a key resource that provides access to an arsenal of innovative companies. Connected Partners can help solve an array of business challenges. Most importantly, with Connected Partners directly plugged into the NielsenIQ ecosystem, clients benefit from accurate and actionable results.



About Research America

Research America has grown organically through acquisitions of select research firms in specialized verticals. The company was named one of the Top 50 market research firms in the United States based on annual revenue by the GreenBook Research Industry Trends Report (GRIT) and has also been named by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. For more information on Research America’s full-service market research capabilities, please call 610-356-1800 or visit www.ResearchAmericaInc.com. Newtown Square, PA, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Research America, Inc., a leading market research firm with nationwide locations across the United States, announced that it has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. This relationship enhances Research America’s ability to provide more data-driven solutions to more clients with their unique, all-inclusive research services that are completed by one united and dedicated team.Research America has more than 35 years of experience, expert researchers, and innovative consumer insight solutions with proven methods to gather data that help identify potential markets, develop new products, and target ideal customers. Within this relationship, Research America will continue to be a leader in full-service market research with five qualitative locations, two sensory/QA labs, recruiting, and, remain one of the largest suppliers of online-based samples for both B2B and B2C research.“We pride ourselves on our unique ability to provide top-notch, all-inclusive research services under one company,” said Steve French, Senior Vice President, Research America. “Joining the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network will boost our existing products and services to help provide even more solutions.”"The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network was formed to enable innovation, and we are happy to add Research America to our growing list of advanced solution providers," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. “Research America’s ability to handle a research project from start to finish, using innovative market research software and technology tools, including behavioral science techniques, will broaden our scope and provide valuable insights for our clients.”The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network is a key resource that provides access to an arsenal of innovative companies. Connected Partners can help solve an array of business challenges. Most importantly, with Connected Partners directly plugged into the NielsenIQ ecosystem, clients benefit from accurate and actionable results.About Research AmericaResearch America has grown organically through acquisitions of select research firms in specialized verticals. The company was named one of the Top 50 market research firms in the United States based on annual revenue by the GreenBook Research Industry Trends Report (GRIT) and has also been named by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. For more information on Research America’s full-service market research capabilities, please call 610-356-1800 or visit www.ResearchAmericaInc.com. Contact Information Research America Inc.

DeAnna Swinton

610-356-1800



https://researchamericainc.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Research America Inc.