Attorney Yuri L. Eliezer Selected to 2021 Super Lawyers® for 2nd Consecutive Year


Atlanta, GA, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Award Presented to Only 2.5% of Attorneys in the State

Atlanta-based Founders Legal® Partner and Patent Attorney, Yuri L. Eliezer is among the top 2.5% in the region as Super Lawyers® Rising Stars attorney. This award serves as his second consecutive year of recognition and relates to his work in securing multi-million dollar patents for his clients – patents that have been tested through international examination at various patent offices, re-examination and litigation.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Yuri heads the Intellectual Property practice group at Founders Legal in Atlanta, Georgia. A practice he co-founded at the Atlanta Tech Village – the nation’s fourth largest incubator. The firm is one of the most advanced technology-focused law firms in the nation, and have licensed their proprietary software to law firms nationwide.

For more information about Yuri Eliezer, visit the firm website at: www.FoundersLegal.com or call at +1 (404) 537-3686.

Founders Legal® (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm based in Atlanta, USA, that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities and Data Privacy Law. Founders Legal is comprised of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. Founders Legal is dedicated to creating, utilizing, and continually iterating upon the latest software, technology, and processes to maximize efficiency and provide uncompromising value to its clients.
Contact Information
Founders Legal
Lauren Hawksworth
+1-404-537-3686
Contact
www.founderslegal.com

