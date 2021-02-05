Attorney Yuri L. Eliezer Selected to 2021 Super Lawyers® for 2nd Consecutive Year

Atlanta-based Founders Legal® Partner and Patent Attorney, Yuri L. Eliezer is among the top 2.5% in the region as Super Lawyers® Rising Stars attorney. This award serves as his second consecutive year of recognition and relates to his work in securing multi-million dollar patents for his clients – patents that have been tested through international examination at various patent offices, re-examination and litigation.

Atlanta, GA, February 05, 2021 --(



Atlanta-based Founders Legal® Partner and Patent Attorney, Yuri L. Eliezer is among the top 2.5% in the region as Super Lawyers® Rising Stars attorney. This award serves as his second consecutive year of recognition and relates to his work in securing multi-million dollar patents for his clients – patents that have been tested through international examination at various patent offices, re-examination and litigation.



Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.



Yuri heads the Intellectual Property practice group at Founders Legal in Atlanta, Georgia. A practice he co-founded at the Atlanta Tech Village – the nation’s fourth largest incubator. The firm is one of the most advanced technology-focused law firms in the nation, and have licensed their proprietary software to law firms nationwide.



For more information about Yuri Eliezer, visit the firm website at: www.FoundersLegal.com or call at +1 (404) 537-3686.



