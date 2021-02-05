Midas Hospitality Hires Greta McCue as Director of Sales

Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Milwaukee, WI, February 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently hired Greta McCue as Director of Sales at the Aloft Milwaukee Downtown. In this position, she will focus on maximizing profits while ensuring customer satisfaction for new and existing clientele. Her responsibilities include pursuing corporate and individual consumer bookings, as well as maintaining ongoing communication with both the property’s team and guests.McCue has nearly 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she worked in numerous sales and managerial capacities in both Wisconsin and Illinois. McCue earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Millikin University located in Decatur, Illinois.The “different by design” Aloft hotel from Marriott is located at 1230 North Old World 3rd St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is one only a few downtown hotels situated directly on the RiverWalk. The hotel offers 160 tech-forward rooms with five meeting rooms and amenities that include the W XYZ®bar, fitness center and indoor swimming pool.“Right now is a crucial time in the hospitality industry because - with less people traveling during the pandemic - we need to best promote our brand and remain top of mind in terms of offering the most outstanding experience possible,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Greta is the perfect candidate for this position, bringing her successful sales background to this beautiful downtown property where she will work with our guests to ensure the highest customer satisfaction possible."Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

