Rajal Dubal, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group to Speak at FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Rajal Dubal, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns.” This event is scheduled for Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (ET).

About Rajal Dubal



Rajal Dubal is a Senior Managing Director at Ankura based in New York. She brings over 25 years of experience in independent corporate investigations, anti-money laundering and sanctions, applied analytics, financial accounting and reporting, transactional advice, and auditing. Rajal specializes in conducting fraud and anti-corruption investigations. She is an expert at assessing accounting systems and corporate control environments and implementing creative solutions to help her clients fill gaps and weaknesses in controls that led to investigations. Rajal also brings her expertise to financial institutions in the areas of compliance testing, AML and sanctions transaction monitoring, lookbacks, model validations and tuning, data governance, and anti-bribery enhancements to KYC platforms. Rajal combines her forensic accounting and operational expertise to help clients develop solutions to improve anti-corruption and anti-money laundering controls.



About Ankura Consulting Group, LLC



Ankura is a firm that is defined by how we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate challenge to its business, trying to opportunistically increase the value of their company, or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. Our senior-level advisors have provided valuable insights in all types of situations – from government issues to complex business challenges to legal proceedings. In each case, we have worked with our clients to deliver measurable and meaningful results that have moved law firms, corporations, governments, and non-profit organizations in a positive direction. We build on this experience with every case, every client and every situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today’s ever-changing business environment.



This gives our firm unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. When concerns arise, we have the expertise, knowledge, and experience to guide you through the turbulence back to stability.



Event Synopsis:



The continuous disruptions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak have significantly impacted the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement and compliance matters. To address the risks brought by the pandemic, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been continuously working hand in hand in providing updated guidelines for companies to ensure compliance with FCPA.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- FCPA Trends and Developments

- COVID-19 Implications

- Challenges and Considerations

- Best Compliance Tips and Strategies

- What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



