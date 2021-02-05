Preemie Sensor Wins Gold and Silver Awards from the International Design Awards (IDA)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Preemie Systems Press Release

The Preemie Sensor human milk analyser unique and simplistic design puts this medical device into a category of its own.

London, United Kingdom, February 05, 2021 --(



“When we were first approached to design a medical device that would analyse breast milk, we challenged ourselves to do something different. We wanted to create something extraordinary that went beyond complicated medical interfaces typically seen in healthcare. This is why we think the colour, size, texture and simplicity in design resonates not only with the IDA Jury but with professionals within the industry as well.” -Massimiliano Datti and Alessandro Spalletta, Preemie Industrial Design Team



This year IDA received thousands of submissions from over 80 countries in 5 primary design categories: Architecture, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, and Fashion Design. The international Jury evaluated the entries and sought out designs beyond the ordinary, seeking those that reflected the revolutionary leading the way into the future.



"The IDA seeks out truly visionary designers showcasing creativity and innovation. As the world struggled with an unprecedented challenge in 2020, the IDA received a record number of outstanding entries which presented the Jury with an enormous task in selecting the winners," commented Jill Grinda, VP Marketing and Business Development as stated in the IDA press release.



Receipt of this internationally celebrated award comes within months of the Preemie Sensor garnering the prestigious German Design Award in the category of Medical, Rehabilitation and Healthcare.



"Throughout the development of the Preemie sensor, we wanted to keep the functionality and configuration as user friendly as possible. Its simplistic design makes it easy to use for NICUs and Human Milk Banks professionals.” Remarked Isabel Correa, CEO and Founder of Tellspec LTD. "There is nothing else like it on the market; the Preemie system is the first complete platform for the management of preterm feeding. We are honoured by the recognition given to us by the IDA Jury"



About Preemie

The Preemie system is the first end-to-end solution for infant feeding management. The Preemie ecosystem comprises the Preemie sensor that analyses human milk and is supported by an Artificial Intelligence computation engine working in the cloud. The Preemie ecosystem consists of a portfolio of four desktop and mobile applications and designed to help Neonatal Intensive Care Units and Human Milk Banks address the nutritional needs of preterm infants, thereby reducing the risks associated with premature birth.



Vanessa Pizzinato

44 0731 239 6041



www.preemiesensor.com/



