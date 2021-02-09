2020 Hotel of the Year Recipient Sponsored by Daryon Hotels International

Press Releases Daryon Hotels International Press Release

Community Hotels is sponsored by Daryon Hotels International. Community Hotels is an independent, national, not-for-profit organization that is operated by volunteers. Community Hotels works closely with hotels and restaurants to encourage their active participation in local and national charities through fund-raising, donation, and volunteering opportunities. Greensboro, NC, February 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Clarion Pointe Greensboro Airport Hotel in Greensboro NC is this year's recipient of the Community Hotels "Hotel of the Year" award. The hotel has played an active role in supporting the community by offering affordable rates and accomodations to first responders, hospitals, traveling nurses, healthcare workers, truck drivers, and local charities & organizations. The hotel has even opened their doors to offer rooms to be used as office space for the day to the community.The owner at the Clarion Pointe Greensboro Airport hotel is also personally involved in the local community by being a member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.Community Hotels is sponsored by Daryon Hotels International. Community Hotels is an independent, national, not-for-profit organization that is operated by volunteers. Community Hotels works closely with hotels and restaurants to encourage their active participation in local and national charities through fund-raising, donation, and volunteering opportunities. Contact Information Daryon Hotels International

Nicole Williams

917-426-9002



www.daryon.com



