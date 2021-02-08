United® Real Estate Recognized for Industry Achievements

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Firm Experiences Record-Setting Growth Despite COVID-19 Challenges

Dallas, TX, February 08, 2021 --(



Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group, has been named a “Luminary” for his vision and innovation, leading his team to achieve tremendous growth by adding 5,700 agents and doubling the size of the company in the past 12 months.



“We are, as an industry, getting healthy and we can thank the predators for that. Instead of disdain for the predators, we should welcome them and thank them for the wake-up call and then out-run and out-maneuver them,” stated Duffy.



Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate, has been named a “Trailblazer” for his role in United’s record-setting performance and growth of its franchise and company-owned operations.



"Our aim is to continuously improve the way real estate brokerage is done across America. We achieve this by delivering an unparalleled business model and support services and systems on which to execute. None of us are as smart or as strong as all of us," said Haase. "We appreciate the recognition by our industry stalwarts while never forgetting that it is our agents, our employees and our clients who really make our success possible," he added.



Phillip Cantrell, Chief Executive Officer of Benchmark Realty, a United Company, has also been named a “Trailblazer” for incorporating new technology, training and support for his team. In late 2020, Cantrell and his 1,300 affiliates joined United Real Estate in a merger.



"As leaders, our paramount responsibility is not to rest on our laurels, but to engage in a constant quest to understand how to integrate new technologies, new structures and new strategies into our businesses, or we will surely face the consequences of failing to satisfy consumer demand," said Cantrell.



In 2020, United Real Estate received national attention for its mergers with Nashville-based Benchmark Realty and Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), based in Atlanta. The company also announced an ambitious initiative to return $1 billion in transactional efficiencies to the company’s Agents and to the economies in markets served by 2025; United gives back agent commission dollars normally retained by traditional brokerages through its 100-percent commission, transaction-based model.



The firm also recently announced deployment completion of its cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Brokerage Productivity Platform. This virtual platform utilizes proprietary SEO algorithms to identify, retain and convert business leads for its agents and brokerages. Powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse, it generates over 3 million monthly visitors to United’s websites and 30,000 leads per year.



United Real Estate has a network of more than 100 franchised and company-owned offices, 10,500 agents closing over 48,000 transactions and $12 billion in real estate sales annually.



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.



About United Real Estate

United® Real Estate – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United Real Estate provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a 100%/fee-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United Real Estate delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 10,500 agents.



About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 16,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. 