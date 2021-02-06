Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Saint Louis Closet Co. Earns 2021 Customer Service Award

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com. Maplewood, MO, February 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing that their locally-owned business has earned a Best of Houzz award in customer service for the seventh year in a row. The annual Best of Houzz awards highlight home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and the most popular designs among the Houzz community.Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a professional’s overall rating on Houzz and client reviews for projects completed in 2020. According to Houzz, this exclusive award recognizes just 3% of the more than 2.5 million active home professionals and interior and architectural photographers on the Houzz platform.“The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our critical need as homeowners to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around our homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pro’s business. It’s just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros convey their unique expertise, and help homeowners find the right professionals for their projects.”A “Best Of Houzz 2021” badge, specifying the category won, appears on winners’ profiles to help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals on Houzz locally and around the world.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.About HouzzHouzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

