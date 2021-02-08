PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Internet’s Premier Resource on Off Brand Products Now Offers Personal Finance Content


Technology innovator Christopher Bach’s disruptive website about saving money on the little things through the detailed analysis of off brand products, now includes personal finance content.

Seattle, WA, February 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Saving money is about good habits. Small, simple, and repeatable habits. One route to getting ahead financially is to save money on the little purchases in life that are made every week. Once an off brand product has been proven and integrated into one’s shopping routine, it brings easy and instinctive savings every day moving forward. This boring but impactful notion is what lead to the original creation off the Off Brand Guy.

As of February 2021, the blog took its first step into the personal finance space covering the Reddit Gamestop stock mania. The content developers plan to continue covering relevant current events and personal finance topics. At the end of the day, all of this wisdom comes together in the effort to save money and life a good life.
https://offbrandguy.com/

