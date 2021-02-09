WB+TDP to Provide Creative for the International ANDY Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WB+TDP Press Release

New York, NY, February 09, 2021 --(



Founded in 1964, The ANDYs honor global creativity for work created by agencies, production firms, brands, publishers, content studios, PR firms, individuals, and students. The ANDYs are produced by parent organization, The Advertising Club of New York, a not-for-profit organization for those in the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries.



Through creative agency Pereira O’Dell, WB+TDP will be creating the illustration art for the juried competition.



“We are honored WB+TDP has been chosen to support the Ad Club of NY and the ANDY Awards, a celebration of the ideas that inspire the next generation of creatives and transform our industry,” said Andrew Kessler, founder, WB+TDP.



As a not-for-profit award, serving the industry – it takes a village. "We're excited to be partnering with WB+TDP and Pereira O'Dell to share our message around the International ANDY Awards this year," said Gina Grillo President and CEO of The ADVERTISING Club of New York and International ANDY Awards. "We have the privilege of spotlighting the amazing work created by agencies and production companies all over the world. It’s important that the industry understands that submitting work to the ANDYs is an investment in the future of the industry, our Face the Future messaging is more than campaign its giving access to upcoming talent and mentoring recent graduates to become future leaders which WB+TD and Pereira O'Dell has helped illustrate through our creative this year."



About WB+TDP

About WB+TDP

Warshaw Blumenthal, the top artist management and representation agency, and Turbo Dog Productions, a full-service production company, have united as WB+TDP, creating a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process. With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, WB+TDP provides full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including VFX, Sound Studios, Motion Capture, 2D and 3D to full up high-definition film and video shoots for animatics, cinematics, gaming or testing. With over 150 artists around the globe and a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry. Open 24/7 and intensely focused on providing clients with the best services and talent that the industry has to offer, Warshaw Blumenthal, established in 1982, and Turbo Dog Productions, established in 2007, have earned a reputation for service and accessibility, creative output, and for assisting clients with their business bottom line. Contact Information WB+TDP

Jessica Bellucci

917.463.7037

wbtdp.com

