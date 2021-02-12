Heart-to-Heart with Birth Parents Fundraising Event

Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, February 12, 2021



Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to participate in their virtual fundraising event, Heart-to-Heart with Birth Parents. This event will support birth parents by providing a forum to speak about their personal experiences while raising money for the Expecting and Birth Parents Funds.



The virtual event will be on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Zoom. There is no cost for this event, but the goal is to raise $1,000 for the Expecting and Birth Parent Fund. Amanda Aliberti, a social worker from AFTH, will host the event featuring Kristin Kachmar, another AFTH social worker, and multiple AFTH birth parents. The birth parents will cover an array of topics like placing a child for adoption, being supported by AFTH’s Scholarship Fund, breaking adoption stigmas, belonging to an AFTH support group, and more.



About Adoptions From The Heart

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, social worker, and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY



30-31 Hampstead Circle

Wynnewood, PA 19096

www.afth.org



Contact: Alyssa Mullarkey

Phone(856)-430-6862

Alyssa Mullarkey

(856)-430-6861



https://afth.org/



