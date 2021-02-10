PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cynergy Professional Systems Welcomes Floyd Duffy as National Sales Manager, U.S. Federal Division


Laguna Hills, CA, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading-edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Floyd Duffy as National Sales Manager, U.S. Federal Division. In this role, Mr. Duffy will focus on face-to-face interactions with customers and end-users nationwide while coordinating and executing winning sales strategies using the multiple contract vehicles Cynergy holds.

“We are pleased to welcome Floyd as National Sales Manager for our U.S. Federal Division. Floyd has over 35 years’ experience in the field of federal contracting and mission-critical information technology and communications products and services. He is well respected throughout our industry and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to our company,” said Cindy Mason, President at Cynergy. “Enhancing our organization with the addition of an accomplished and experienced sales professional like Floyd aligns with our proven commitment to being an industry leader.”

Prior to joining Cynergy, Floyd Duffy spent 37 years with Motorola’s U.S. Federal Division where he was the sales manager responsible for multiple large competitive contracts with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

About Cynergy

Cynergy provides communications systems and integrated information technology solutions worldwide to Federal, State, and Local Government customers. The company’s core engineering team provides technical solutions, systems integration, and professional services to address the unique needs of the Federal Government. As an SBA Certified 8(a), EDWOSB, SDVOSB, and HUBZone small business, Cynergy works both as a diversity prime contractor, as well as a team member helping large primes meet socio-economic goals.
Contact Information
Cynergy Professional Systems
Jesse Lake
(800) 776-7978
Contact
http://cynergy.pro

