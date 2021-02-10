The Hipster Hound, LLC Included in UGA Alumni Association’s Bulldog 100 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Hipster Hound, LLC Press Release

The Hipster Hound, owned by UGA alumni Tonya (ABJ ’94) and Nicholas Rintye (AB ’21) specializes in pet services including retail, grooming, dog daycare and boarding, and other pet-related services at two locations in Savannah. In addition, they manufacture dog treats and grooming products available at over 50 retailers in 20 states.



“Nick and I are honored to be recognized alongside many amazing companies. We really appreciate the University of Georgia for their continued support of alumni owned businesses. And, of course, GO DAWGS!,” said Tonya Thurman Rintye, Co-Owner, The Hipster Hound.



The 2021 Bulldog 100 includes companies from over two dozen industries, including agriculture, construction, health care, nonprofits and software. Of the 100 businesses, 82 are located within the state of Georgia. In total, two countries and nine U.S. states are represented in the 2021 Bulldog 100.



This year’s list does not reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses. Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2021 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2017-19. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.



The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration virtually Feb. 11, 2021, to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.



“These alumni demonstrate the incredible value of a degree from UGA and we are committed to continuing the tradition of recognizing their achievements and connecting them with current students, who will become the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. “These leaders inspire us by bringing better solutions and building stronger communities, so we will ensure they are celebrated even as necessity requires this to be done virtually.”



To view the alphabetical list of businesses and to learn more about the Bulldog 100, see www.alumni.uga.edu/b100.



About The Hipster Hound

The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information.



About UGA Alumni Association

