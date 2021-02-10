Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Equine Network, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Beyond the Saddle Podcast Maps Out Episode Themes for 2021

Boulder, CO, February 10, 2021 --(



The themes for the year are:



- Season 1: Makers – The equine industry is filled with individuals who create beautiful and useful goods, inspired by horses and those who love them. This season will feature interviews with authors, artists, tack makers, photographers and more.



- Season 2: Events & Associations – This season will explore careers in the competitive and entertainment-based segments of the industry. Expect interviews with event organizers, contract personnel, and association staff.



- Season 3: Health – The healers of the equestrian world aren’t just vets. This season will feature interviews with saddle-fitters, grooms, personal trainers, performance coaches, and more who specialize in the health of equine athletes and equestrians alike.



- Season 4: Business – This season will showcase the careers of entrepreneurs and managers to explore the many ways that good business is a key component of the horse business.



Each season will include at least five episodes, each featuring a different professional whose experiences and advice will shine a light on many career paths in the industry.



“I’m looking forward to the themed format because I think it will give us a chance to deep-dive into four different areas of the industry,” said Clinebell. “The best part about that is, although the guests are all connected to events, for example, there is still a huge range of disciplines, sizes, and types of events represented. This format will truly allow us to illustrate the breadth of careers in the industry in a whole-new light.”



New episodes will be available every other Wednesday with a recap episode at the end of each season. Listen to the Beyond the Saddle wherever you get your podcasts or by checking out the RSS feed here: https://shows.acast.com/beyondthesaddle



About Equine Network LLC

Equine Network LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com Boulder, CO, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For 2021, Beyond the Saddle Podcast is updating its programming to explore four different career themes within the equine industry. The podcast, led by producer and host Katie Clinebell, will continue to share the journey and advice of industry professionals, and this new format will provide an expanded look at the topics listeners have expressed interest in.The themes for the year are:- Season 1: Makers – The equine industry is filled with individuals who create beautiful and useful goods, inspired by horses and those who love them. This season will feature interviews with authors, artists, tack makers, photographers and more.- Season 2: Events & Associations – This season will explore careers in the competitive and entertainment-based segments of the industry. Expect interviews with event organizers, contract personnel, and association staff.- Season 3: Health – The healers of the equestrian world aren’t just vets. This season will feature interviews with saddle-fitters, grooms, personal trainers, performance coaches, and more who specialize in the health of equine athletes and equestrians alike.- Season 4: Business – This season will showcase the careers of entrepreneurs and managers to explore the many ways that good business is a key component of the horse business.Each season will include at least five episodes, each featuring a different professional whose experiences and advice will shine a light on many career paths in the industry.“I’m looking forward to the themed format because I think it will give us a chance to deep-dive into four different areas of the industry,” said Clinebell. “The best part about that is, although the guests are all connected to events, for example, there is still a huge range of disciplines, sizes, and types of events represented. This format will truly allow us to illustrate the breadth of careers in the industry in a whole-new light.”New episodes will be available every other Wednesday with a recap episode at the end of each season. Listen to the Beyond the Saddle wherever you get your podcasts or by checking out the RSS feed here: https://shows.acast.com/beyondthesaddleAbout Equine Network LLCEquine Network LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com Contact Information Equine Network, LLC

Katie Clinebell

303.253.6346



https://shows.acast.com/beyondthesaddle



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Equine Network, LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend