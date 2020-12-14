Black Friday Profits Rocket for Independent Retailers on Brad’s Deals Canada

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brad's Deals Canada Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, December 14, 2020 --(



The price drop was achieved by the marketplace's unique offering of reducing its fees for sellers over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period. This initiative allowed buyers to enjoy discounted product prices without the sellers' profit margins being impacted - a disruptive move not seen in other online marketplaces.



Brad Bailey, founder and CEO of Brad’s Deals, commented: "We're more than a marketplace - in a market dominated by behemoth retailers, we provide an opportunity for independent retailers of all sizes to succeed. We chose to discount our seller fees for Black Friday to show our sellers just how committed we are to driving their success. Unlike other platforms, where sellers are pushed to lower their prices, we cut our fees to offer over $50 million in savings - meaning we take the financial hit instead of the independent retailers who need every bit of profit they can get, especially this year.



"We're a rapidly growing business going from strength to strength and we want to use that success to simultaneously fuel growth for our sellers. For too long, big brands have monopolised the Black Friday space and independent retailers have missed out on the opportunity to make sales. Simply put, independents aren't in the position to offer the big price drops which attract consumers, which allows the big operators to squeeze them out of the picture.



"Brad’s Deals is challenging the status quo, which is why we've put our hands in our own pockets to help our sellers benefit hugely from the Black Friday sales surge."



Sellers are feeling the results of Brad’s Deals' efforts to support them. Frank Weber, business development manager at Utopia Deals, commented: "We saw an amazing 500% lift in sales on Brad’s Deals during Black Friday. This is thanks to the fee discount given to help us drive down our price and the additional marketing campaigns they provided to drive customers to the site.



"Brad’s Deals' support during Black Friday has been unmatched by any other marketplace platform we work with and we greatly appreciate their refreshingly seller-focused attitude."



Ted Williams, sales and digital marketing manager at MetroDecor, said: "Brad’s Deals have shown some great out-of-the-box marketing which has resulted in sales increasing YoY during the cyber weeks. They have not only supported sellers by reducing fees during cyber week, but they pass on the savings to customers. Brad’s Deals isn't a normal marketplace, they're more of a long-term partner in business."



Brad said: "Our seller base increased by 10% every month over the last three consecutive months, beating our own predictions for growth. With Christmas around the corner, we were expecting the trend to slow as retailers are busy preparing for the festive season. However, the opposite has happened - we secured 600 new retailers in November alone.



"The second lockdown was of course a huge concern for retailers and with them being forced to physically shut up shop, it's no surprise that so many quickly turned to online platforms like Brad’s Deals. eCommerce has accelerated massively as a result of the pandemic and I don't foresee that growth slowing anytime soon."



Brad Bailey

613-600-6297



https://bradsdeals.ca/



