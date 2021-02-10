Matcha Design Creative and Ad Agency Wins 2020 Service Industry Awards, Increasing Market Domination

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

Tulsa, OK, February 10, 2021 --(



Matcha Design Principal & Creative Director Chris Lo emphasizes, “Our 5 Best of Show awards during our lifetime with SIAA highlight our commitment to our projects. We deliver strong and the data shows it.”



The 2020 SIA Awards Panel of Judges extended a special congratulations to those involved in putting each and every project together. “(Their) hard work has provided an exceptional contribution to the field of service industry marketing and advertising.”



Their of 1200+ entries to the 2020 SIA Awards, only 139 Gold Awards were issued. That represents Matcha Design as owning 7.9% of entire body of Gold level work.



Best of Show - Poster: Consolidated Communications SKO 2020 Posters

Gold Award - Poster: Consolidated Communications SKO 2020 Posters

Gold Award - Outdoor: Consolidated Communications Banners

Gold Award - Brochure: Esperanza Ranch Brochure

Gold Award - Integrated Marketing Campaign: Esperanza Ranch Campaign

Gold Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Esperanza Ranch Logo Brand ID

Gold Award - Website: Esperanza Ranch Website

Gold Award - Website: Gemini-Claims.com

Gold Award - Electronic Advertising: MyGig 360 Animation

Gold Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: MyGig 360 Logo

Gold Award - Brochure: Oklahoma Chiller Brochure

Gold Award - Other: Oklahoma Chiller Coins Series

Silver Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Gemini Claims & Management Services Logo

Bronze Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Frailey's Recycling Logo

Merit Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Fix the WiFi Logo

Merit Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: SSO 360 Logo



Matcha Design invites businesses in the B2B service sector and beyond view the full list of winning projects and institutions of this year’s SIA Awards at https://siaawards.com/winners-list/winners-list-2020/



About Matcha Design

Chris Lo

918-749-2456



www.matchadesign.com



