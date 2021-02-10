Matcha Design Creative and Ad Agency Wins 2020 Service Industry Awards, Increasing Market Domination

Tulsa, OK, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded a number of awards at the recent SIAA Awards (Service Industry Advertising Awards). Earning 16 awards including 1 Best of Show, 11 Gold, 1 Silver, Matcha feels more than ever these accolades are a direct representation of how they support their small-to-medium sized business, corporate, and not-for-profit clients.
Matcha Design Principal & Creative Director Chris Lo emphasizes, “Our 5 Best of Show awards during our lifetime with SIAA highlight our commitment to our projects. We deliver strong and the data shows it.”
The 2020 SIA Awards Panel of Judges extended a special congratulations to those involved in putting each and every project together. “(Their) hard work has provided an exceptional contribution to the field of service industry marketing and advertising.”
Their of 1200+ entries to the 2020 SIA Awards, only 139 Gold Awards were issued. That represents Matcha Design as owning 7.9% of entire body of Gold level work.
Best of Show - Poster: Consolidated Communications SKO 2020 Posters
Gold Award - Poster: Consolidated Communications SKO 2020 Posters
Gold Award - Outdoor: Consolidated Communications Banners
Gold Award - Brochure: Esperanza Ranch Brochure
Gold Award - Integrated Marketing Campaign: Esperanza Ranch Campaign
Gold Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Esperanza Ranch Logo Brand ID
Gold Award - Website: Esperanza Ranch Website
Gold Award - Website: Gemini-Claims.com
Gold Award - Electronic Advertising: MyGig 360 Animation
Gold Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: MyGig 360 Logo
Gold Award - Brochure: Oklahoma Chiller Brochure
Gold Award - Other: Oklahoma Chiller Coins Series
Silver Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Gemini Claims & Management Services Logo
Bronze Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Frailey's Recycling Logo
Merit Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: Fix the WiFi Logo
Merit Award - Logo/Letterhead Design: SSO 360 Logo
Matcha Design invites businesses in the B2B service sector and beyond view the full list of winning projects and institutions of this year’s SIA Awards at https://siaawards.com/winners-list/winners-list-2020/
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.