First Essential Oil Recipe Sharing Website Launched

The first essential oil recipe sharing website has been launched. It lets users share, rate, review and bookmark essential oil recipes.

Gold Coast, Australia, February 12, 2021



Jane Henderson is passionate about essential oils and loves to try out new recipes. She wanted to share some of her own recipes with friends online but couldn't find anywhere to do so. There were plenty of websites for sharing food recipes but none for sharing essential oil recipes. She also noticed that whenever she was searching for a new essential oil recipe on the internet, she'd have to wade through a lot of recipes she couldn't make because she didn't own all of the ingredients before she finally found one that suited her. That's what gave her the idea for the new site.



The website lets users share, rate, review and bookmark essential oil recipes. It also lets them search for recipes that can be made using oils they already own, so no more wasted time looking at one recipe after another before finally finding one you have the ingredients for.



The advanced search functionality also lets users search for recipes that contain particular essential oils, recipes that are safe for babies and young children and recipes that are safe for use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.



Jane is an essential oil enthusiast who is passionate about holistic, natural health and committed to providing fellow essential oil fans with information and resources. She explains, “I wanted to create a space where people could share their favorite recipes and easily find exactly the right recipe for their needs.”



Jane Henderson

+61422611102



https://myessentialoilrecipes.com



