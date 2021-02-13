Press Releases LoyaltyXpert Press Release

Receive press releases from LoyaltyXpert: By Email RSS Feeds: LoyaltyXpert Announce Loyalty Solution for Trade Partner Engagement

Ahmedabad, India, February 13, 2021 --(



The loyalty solution for trade partnership focuses on a proactive collaboration for B2B clients and empowers their business growth. LoyaltyXpert's trade partner engagement loyalty solution is designed to increase average order values, improve retention rate, extend lifetime user value, and so on.



Moreover, the loyalty solution platform will also provide analytical insights that help businesses to form appropriate strategies to retain traders who make frequent purchases. The company will acquire insights and other key details through the loyalty solutions that will help determine the buyers' journey and make informed decisions.



Mr Maulik Shah, CEO of LoyatyXpert, said, "We are introducing the unique loyalty solution so that the businesses can strengthen their trade partners and expand growth opportunities. Our team will design and develop loyalty solutions that help businesses to enhance trade partner engagement with access to the insightful data."



Apart from the trade partner loyalty solution, LoyaltyXpert offers a customer loyalty program for various industry verticals that include, Ecommerce, Finance, FMCG, Education, Hospitality, Health & Fitness, etc. With each loyalty program, they aimed to help their clients get more loyal customers and boost ROI.



About The Company

LoyaltyXpert is the leading loyalty program solution provider in India. The company strives to offer excellent loyalty programs for all types of businesses. The solutions are executed with compelling retention strategies to retain loyal customers or clients. The loyalty programs crafted LoyaltyXpert are a perfect mix of functionality, affordability, and flexibility. Furthermore, upon request, the company offers customized loyalty solutions as per the business requirements and the industry's nature. Ahmedabad, India, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- It has been an immense pleasure to proclaim that LoyaltyXpert is now offering loyalty solutions for trade partner engagement. The company is envisioned to develop a customized loyalty program solution that helps businesses to increase profitability.The loyalty solution for trade partnership focuses on a proactive collaboration for B2B clients and empowers their business growth. LoyaltyXpert's trade partner engagement loyalty solution is designed to increase average order values, improve retention rate, extend lifetime user value, and so on.Moreover, the loyalty solution platform will also provide analytical insights that help businesses to form appropriate strategies to retain traders who make frequent purchases. The company will acquire insights and other key details through the loyalty solutions that will help determine the buyers' journey and make informed decisions.Mr Maulik Shah, CEO of LoyatyXpert, said, "We are introducing the unique loyalty solution so that the businesses can strengthen their trade partners and expand growth opportunities. Our team will design and develop loyalty solutions that help businesses to enhance trade partner engagement with access to the insightful data."Apart from the trade partner loyalty solution, LoyaltyXpert offers a customer loyalty program for various industry verticals that include, Ecommerce, Finance, FMCG, Education, Hospitality, Health & Fitness, etc. With each loyalty program, they aimed to help their clients get more loyal customers and boost ROI.About The CompanyLoyaltyXpert is the leading loyalty program solution provider in India. The company strives to offer excellent loyalty programs for all types of businesses. The solutions are executed with compelling retention strategies to retain loyal customers or clients. The loyalty programs crafted LoyaltyXpert are a perfect mix of functionality, affordability, and flexibility. Furthermore, upon request, the company offers customized loyalty solutions as per the business requirements and the industry's nature. Contact Information LoyaltyXpert

Maulik Shah

+91-7990238718



www.loyaltyxpert.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LoyaltyXpert