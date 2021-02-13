Opus Consulting Refreshes Brand with New Website Launch

Press Releases Opus Consulting Press Release

Portland, ME, February 13, 2021 --(



The improved website comes after the firm rebranded under the name Opus Consulting in 2020, after formerly being known as Opus Consulting Group. The new brand and website reflect Opus Consulting’s continued goal to accelerate business performance for its clients using a cross-functional approach to performance management.



The brand refresh comes after the recent promotions of Andrew Wood and Connor Yost to Partners, reflecting the strong growth trajectory of the firm. As the firm continues to expand, a revitalized website promoting the brand’s core competencies of value, agility, commitment, and quality was desired.



“As we set out to design our new website, the goal was to develop a platform that reflects all of the growth and accomplishments of the firm over the past eleven years. As our firm continues to expand across New England, we wanted to be able to reach potential clients and allow them to experience our brand,” explains Jacques Santucci, Founding Partner and President of Opus Consulting.



Using the aurora borealis as inspiration, the website exudes upward mobility and goal achievement, while also clearly showcasing the firm’s quality business management services. The design of the new site, accessible in a desktop browser or phone application, demonstrates the high-quality management services the firm provides and aims to inform viewers of how these services can add value to their businesses.



Moving forward, the new color palette and branding will be featured across all of Opus Consulting’s digital and print communications.



For more information, please contact:

Lucy Blount

Opus Consulting

E: lucy@opuscg.com

P: +1-207-619-1899

Lucy Blount

(207) 619-1899



opuscg.com



