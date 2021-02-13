Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Equine Network, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Team Roping Journal’s "The Score" Podcast Launches Season 4 with Rope Horse Market Report

Boulder, CO, February 13, 2021 --(



The season kicks off with an analysis on the rope horse market, with Brazile joining auctioneer Steve Friskup and Billings Livestock’s Jann Parker, as well as Oklahoma horse seller Mark Smith, to discuss the forces at work driving up the price of a good rope horse. In the second part of the series, Yates, Guy, NFR heeler and iconic breeder Dean Tuftin and California rope horse trainer Bert McGill expand upon how those forces are affecting the business they do day-to-day.



“This series was our chance to bring together some of the greatest minds in the horse industry to help the average roper understand what is driving prices up, and how they can better situate themselves for the future of the horse market,” host Chelsea Shaffer said. “I was able to capture some of the conversations had around the dinner table with some of the smartest horsemen and horsewomen I know and bring it to this podcast.”



The third part of the series covered the perspectives Brazile, Guy, Yates and Parker have toward the breakaway horse market as it grows alongside breakaway roping as a sport.



“Moving into this fourth season, we’re hoping to bring a more personal touch to the podcast than ever before, and I think these first three episodes really set the tone for that,” Shaffer said. “When we started this podcast, the goal was to bring the kind of casual conversations we have every day at The Team Roping Journal. I think in this season you’ll hear a lot more of that.”



Season 4 will also offer the weekly news-update Short Score episodes, audio articles from The Team Roping Journal’s print magazine and audio roping lessons from top pros.



Listen every other Thursday for the most recent interviews and stories. Find ‘The Score’ episodes hosted on teamropingjournal.com/podcast and visit TRJ’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more content. The Score is produced by Kaitlin Gustave. Have any suggestions? Send them to cshaffer@aimmedia.com.



Listen to The Score and The Short Score Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.



About The Team Roping Journal

The Team Roping Journal expands and energizes the team roping industry by telling dynamic stories of the people, horses and events that inspire the sport. Through engaging editorial and photography, we work to provide the necessary content for today’s team roper to maximize his or her precious time in and out of the arena.



About Equine Network LLC

Equine Network LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com Boulder, CO, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "The Score," a podcast by the staff of The Team Roping Journal, launched its fourth season with a three-part series on the rope horse market utilizing the likes of 26-time World Champion Trevor Brazile, WPRA World Champion Lari Dee Guy and AQHA legend J.D. Yates.The season kicks off with an analysis on the rope horse market, with Brazile joining auctioneer Steve Friskup and Billings Livestock’s Jann Parker, as well as Oklahoma horse seller Mark Smith, to discuss the forces at work driving up the price of a good rope horse. In the second part of the series, Yates, Guy, NFR heeler and iconic breeder Dean Tuftin and California rope horse trainer Bert McGill expand upon how those forces are affecting the business they do day-to-day.“This series was our chance to bring together some of the greatest minds in the horse industry to help the average roper understand what is driving prices up, and how they can better situate themselves for the future of the horse market,” host Chelsea Shaffer said. “I was able to capture some of the conversations had around the dinner table with some of the smartest horsemen and horsewomen I know and bring it to this podcast.”The third part of the series covered the perspectives Brazile, Guy, Yates and Parker have toward the breakaway horse market as it grows alongside breakaway roping as a sport.“Moving into this fourth season, we’re hoping to bring a more personal touch to the podcast than ever before, and I think these first three episodes really set the tone for that,” Shaffer said. “When we started this podcast, the goal was to bring the kind of casual conversations we have every day at The Team Roping Journal. I think in this season you’ll hear a lot more of that.”Season 4 will also offer the weekly news-update Short Score episodes, audio articles from The Team Roping Journal’s print magazine and audio roping lessons from top pros.Listen every other Thursday for the most recent interviews and stories. Find ‘The Score’ episodes hosted on teamropingjournal.com/podcast and visit TRJ’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more content. The Score is produced by Kaitlin Gustave. Have any suggestions? Send them to cshaffer@aimmedia.com.Listen to The Score and The Short Score Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.About The Team Roping JournalThe Team Roping Journal expands and energizes the team roping industry by telling dynamic stories of the people, horses and events that inspire the sport. Through engaging editorial and photography, we work to provide the necessary content for today’s team roper to maximize his or her precious time in and out of the arena.About Equine Network LLCEquine Network LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com Contact Information Equine Network, LLC

Kaitlin Gustave

949.584.0396



teamropingjournal.com/podcast



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Equine Network, LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend