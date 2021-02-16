Backyard Spas Dealer, Baker Pool, Serving Union, and Clayton, MO., Participates in National Relationship Wellness Month

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Baker Pool & Spa Press Release

Baker Pool & Spa Selling New and Used Portable Spas in Union, Clayton, and Wildwood, Missouri Publishes 3 Ways to Improve Relationships.

“Because Valentine’s Day is this month, many people think of February as a romantic time of year. But to improve relationships, people should take notice of things that are important to starting and maintaining healthy relationships all year round,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa.



Here are three ways to strengthen a relationship:



Create an Intimate Atmosphere – There are many ways to enjoy each other’s company throughout even the busiest days. Everyone should spend some time exercising each day, so make it a couple’s routine. Go grocery shopping together and talk about all of the new foods and dishes that would be fun to try together.



Don’t forget to find fun everywhere. Waking up or going to bed at night doesn’t have to be boring. Whisper under the covers, take trips down memory lane and enjoy talking about the things that have been fun in the past. Make up cute pet names for each other. Nicknames create intimate bonds that are special little secrets that only two people share.



Tear Down Walls – People tend to put up walls when they feel vulnerable or afraid. Relationships have the most potential for bringing out that vulnerability. When a partner makes the other feel bad, but that person doesn’t say anything for fear of starting an argument, that wall grows bigger. If couples have secrets that they keep to themselves because they’re afraid of hurting the people they love, the wall gets higher. If there are things that have hurt the other person, never be afraid to apologize and show them it won’t happen again.



Bond in a Hot Tub at Home – Having a hot tub at home is a great way to create relaxing romantic times and lets two people feel like they are on a spa vacation every night. Sitting in the warm water relaxes daily tensions and makes it easier to let down the walls of worry and anxiety, so communication flows easier. When two people can completely relax, it improves physical communication as well. Hot tubs are a wonderful way to enjoy the downtime at home, and the regulated heat makes it a simple way to rekindle the intimacy in a relationship.



Having a hot tub available provides a fantastic place for the rest of the family to gather as well. They even create a healthy workout place to improve heart and muscle health. Just sitting in the massaging waters of a hot tub is therapeutic.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.



About Us

Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.



Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Charles, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more!



To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.



