Hot Tubs, Swim Spas, and Saunas Dealer Serving Saint Paul, Hot Spring Spas Supports American Heart Month - Shares 3 Ways to Better Heart Health

Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota

Saint Paul, MN, February 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hot Spring Spas of Minnesota and Iowa, a hot tub, swim spa, and sauna dealer serving the greater Saint Paul area publishes guide for American Heart Month - 3 Ways to Better Heart Health.

“February is American Heart Month, an effort to help people recognize the importance of keeping themselves healthy and improving the conditions for their heart that lower the risks for cardiovascular disease,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager.

Here are 3 quick ways to better heart health.

Get Routine Health Checks – Heart disease is hard to detect just by paying attention to how a body feels. Regular checkups, however, can alert patients to impending problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and other factors that influence heart disease. People should see their health care provider at least once a year and not hesitate to call on their doctor if they show any signs of fatigue, chest pain, or swelling of the extremities.

Don’t Smoke – Most people think of lung disease when they think about the effects of smoking, but smoking can also cause Coronary Heart Disease, a plaque buildup on the arteries of the heart. In addition, quitting can improve overall health and increase heart and lung function.

Use Hot Tub Hydrotherapy to Relax – Reducing blood pressure levels and getting rid of stress and tension is an important step to good heart health. Daily stress and tension come from all directions every day. Bills, work, school, family issues, and even environmental elements such as traffic, crowds, and the nightly news raise blood pressure levels all the time.

Creating a soothing home environment helps get rid of those stressors and reduce tension. A hot tub is an excellent choice for any home. There are many hot tubs sizes that make it easy to fit into almost any available area and makes soothing tired, raw nerves easy for the entire family.

Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com.

About Us
Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.

To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.

Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville
14350 Buck Hill Rd
Burnsville, MN 55306
952-933-9040

Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury
650 Commerce Dr, Suite 150
Woodbury, MN 55125
651-731-9745

Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth
14100 21st Ave N, Suite B
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-450-5310

Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa
10860 Hickman Rd
Clive, IA 50325
515-270-8702

Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa
18134 Highway 71
Carroll, IA 51401
712-792-3376

Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park
244 Okoboji Grove Rd N
Arnolds Park, IA 51360
712-332-7928
Contact Information
Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota
Jason Rounds
651-731-9745
Contact
https://www.hotspringgreen.com/

