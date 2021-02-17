New Vestd and YouGov Report Shows That Two-Thirds of Brits Want Remote Working to Continue Post-Lockdown

YouGov and Vestd have published a brand new report identifying the desires of British job seekers in 2021. Researchers from YouGov interviewed thousands of participants, all employed in diverse sectors from across the UK, to find out which working benefits now matter the most.

YouGov and Vestd have published a brand new report identifying the desires of British job seekers in 2021.



Researchers interviewed thousands of participants, all employed in diverse sectors from across the UK, to find out which working benefits now matter the most.



Those that took part were given a choice of different factors that would appeal to them if comparing two jobs against each other. Options included the availability of mentor programmes, digital HR platforms and office perks such as games rooms and sleeping pods.



Subjects were asked to choose as many as were applicable to them.



The nation’s top three.



The top three national averages were:



1) The ability to work remotely or flexibly. (66%)



2) Shares/Options in the company. (26%)



3) Mentor programme and free lunches. (24%)



Clearly, remote working is now a fundamental work perk for an enormous amount of people. And in some regions, this figure was even higher with 73% of Londoners and 74% of those in the North East stating that remote and flexible working would make them choose one job over another.



Conclusions.



The British workforce has spoken and it’s clear that the vast majority of people have found working from home to be a great experience. Working from home provides an excellent work/life balance and enables people to set their own schedule, emancipating team members from the ball and chain of the traditional 9-5.



If there’s one take-home to take heed of from this study, it’s that working remotely really is something that every organisation should offer if possible.



By not offering flexible working as a benefit, you could be limiting your recruitment to an extremely limited pool of job seekers.



COVID-19 has accelerated company adoption of home working practices but as we (hopefully) move towards a post-lockdown workplace, it’s crucial that you consider your organisation’s line on flexibility.



