Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Receive press releases from Midas Hospitality: By Email RSS Feeds: Midas Hospitality Names Minnesota Area Director of Sales

Jena Ahlman to manage overall sales for Brooklyn Park properties.

Brooklyn Park, MN, February 17, 2021 --(



Ahlman has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she held numerous positions in sales, business development and account management. Ahlman earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Design and Advertising from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities located in St. Paul, Minn.



Midas Hospitality’s 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton and the 100-room Hampton Inn are part of a $28 million development that is located across from Target’s Northern Campus. Brooklyn Park has 47 miles of trails and 67 parks including the Rush Creek Regional Trail and the northern section of the Palmer Lake Park.



“Jena brings an award-winning hospitality background to our vibrant Brooklyn Park hotel community,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Her extensive industry recognition and dedication make her a true asset to our organization and the region.”



Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Brooklyn Park, MN, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently appointed Jena Ahlman as Area Director of Sales for its Brooklyn Park, Minn. hotels. In this position, she will plan and manage the overall sales and marketing strategies for the properties. Ahlman is responsible for the revenue production of both the Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn hotels while simultaneously ensuring guests enjoy a memorable experience.Ahlman has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she held numerous positions in sales, business development and account management. Ahlman earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Design and Advertising from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities located in St. Paul, Minn.Midas Hospitality’s 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton and the 100-room Hampton Inn are part of a $28 million development that is located across from Target’s Northern Campus. Brooklyn Park has 47 miles of trails and 67 parks including the Rush Creek Regional Trail and the northern section of the Palmer Lake Park.“Jena brings an award-winning hospitality background to our vibrant Brooklyn Park hotel community,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Her extensive industry recognition and dedication make her a true asset to our organization and the region.”Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midas Hospitality