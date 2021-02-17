Delray Systems Signs Master Distributor Agreement with 3D Printer Manufacturer Omni3D

Press Releases DELRAY Systems Press Release

DELRAY Systems LLC announced today that it has signed a master distributor agreement with Omni3D Industrial 3D printer manufacturer located in Poland.

Rochester, MI, February 17, 2021 --(



Under the agreement, DELRAY Systems LLC will operate as a reseller in unassigned territories as well as its current Midwest territory and as a Master Distributor for select resellers throughout North America. Omni3D industrial 3D Printers are known for their superior quality, ruggedness and ability to produce high precision parts with production grade thermoplastics.



As Europe’s top manufacturer of large-format industrial 3D printers, Omni3D technology has advanced features found only in equipment costing much more. This includes build volumes of 500x500x500mm and greater, screw drives for all axis, extrusion temperature up to 500 degree Celsius, enclosed isolated actively heated build chamber and one of the few manufacturers that publishes build accuracy of +/- 0.2%. The automatic build plate leveling system along with the temperature-controlled build environment ensures flawless repeatable part manufacturing.



“The size, superior printing quality and precision of the Omni3D printers is remarkable,” said Joe Rocca, President of DELRAY Systems. “The advanced technology is USA patent pending and addresses a need in the industry for affordable high precision large format 3D printing. We look forward to working closely with Omni3D and delivering a superior 3D printer to the North American additive manufacturing industry.”



About DELRAY Systems

DELRAY Systems provides process improvement solutions for automating manufacturing, reverse engineering and product development processes. This includes 3D printing or additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, and 3D modeling solutions. DELRAY Systems technology center is located on the campus of Oakland University Rochester, MI.



For more information or to become a reseller, visit the company's website at www.3d-Printer.com or call 248-218-1916.



About Omni3D

Europe’s top and the first Polish manufacturer of industrial 3D printers in FFF technology. Founded in 2013 and winners of multiple innovation awards, Omni3D has set standards in 3D printing part quality and accuracies. Omni3D mission is to optimize productivity for companies by finding processes in which the use of 3D printing will bring the expected time and cost savings. Omni3D currently has multiple accepted patents with more exciting innovation to come. Stay tuned.



Paul Rocca

(248) 218-1916



www.3d-printer.com



