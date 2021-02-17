PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Release

Receive press releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds:

STL Risk Management LLC Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance


Seasoned executive Todd Matzat founded his insurance agency in 2020.

St. Louis, MO, February 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- STL Risk Management LLC recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

STL Risk was founded in 2020 by owner Todd Matzat, who started his insurance career in 2006. The agency specializes in a variety of insurance services including commercial liability, property, fleet, cybersecurity and workers’ compensation. STL Risk is located at 4600 Arsenal St. in St. Louis, Mo.

“The Alliance is the perfect partnership for our organization because it brings comprehensive and strategic support to our growing business,” said Matzat. “This relationship creates a combination that is the best of both worlds – our local, personalized approach united with a national multi-billion dollar entity that affords us enterprise-level capabilities.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about STL Risk Management LLC, call (314) 461-1405.
Contact Information
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
Contact
www.viaa4u.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help