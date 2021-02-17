STL Risk Management LLC Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Seasoned executive Todd Matzat founded his insurance agency in 2020.

St. Louis, MO, February 17, 2021 --(



STL Risk was founded in 2020 by owner Todd Matzat, who started his insurance career in 2006. The agency specializes in a variety of insurance services including commercial liability, property, fleet, cybersecurity and workers’ compensation. STL Risk is located at 4600 Arsenal St. in St. Louis, Mo.



“The Alliance is the perfect partnership for our organization because it brings comprehensive and strategic support to our growing business,” said Matzat. “This relationship creates a combination that is the best of both worlds – our local, personalized approach united with a national multi-billion dollar entity that affords us enterprise-level capabilities.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



