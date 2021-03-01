CellarStone, Inc. Welcomes David Carlson as New Vice President for Sales and Marketing

CellarStone, Inc., provider of one of the best sales commission software in the market as well as incentive compensation software and other solutions, is extremely pleased to announce that Sales Performance Management (SPM) veteran and expert, David Carlson, is joining the team as the new Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

David brings more than 20 years of sales performance management leadership and expertise to CellarStone, with 5 of those years being spent with CellarStone in its early stages and 9 years in Oracle as their director for Product Management SPM. He was instrumental to Oracle achieving Gartner Leader status in the Magic Quadrant for SPM.



“I have known David for more than 25 years,” said Gopi Mattel, Founder and CEO of CellarStone, Inc. “He is very smart and deeply knowledgeable about the sales commissions space, and I am confident that having him on board will help us better connect to customers as well as understand their needs better.”



“I am excited to rejoin CellarStone, they are the clear market leader with more than 1,700 Sales Performance Management customers. In my career in the SPM space, I have worked with more than a dozen SPM products, none can provide the value that CellarStone solutions can. CellarStone has a laser focus on the SMB marketplace with more than 20 specific verticals and more than 40 direct integrations to the most popular applications such as QuickBooks and Salesforce,” stated David Carlson, VP of Sales and Marketing, CellarStone, Inc. “All of these features, benefits, and expertise combined, delivered through quick implementation with great customer support, and I believe CellarStone is in the perfect position to provide just the kind of SPM solutions the market needs.”



About CellarStone

