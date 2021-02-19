Daugherty Named One of Dallas Fort Worth’s 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

For additional information about this recognition and all award-winning organizations in Dallas, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com. Dallas, TX, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, is excited to announce they have been named one of “Dallas Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. This is the fourth consecutive year Daugherty has received this award in Dallas.In addition to Daugherty being recognized in Dallas, the company is anticipating a year of growth having announced their recent expansion to the Columbus, Ohio market in December 2020.Companies selected will be honored on March 24, on a virtual platform, and winning companies will compete for three “Best of the Best Overall” elite awards - winners that have excelled in all categories. The elite award winners will be revealed during the digital presentation.About the Best and Brightest ProgramsThe Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community the opportunity to gain recognition, showcases their best practices and demonstrates why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better businesses, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.About Daugherty Business SolutionsFor over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.For additional information about this recognition and all award-winning organizations in Dallas, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com. Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

