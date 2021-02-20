Press Releases Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) Press Release

Receive press releases from Center for Excellence in Education (CEE): By Email RSS Feeds: Josie Haspel Joins CEE’s Board of Trustees

McLean, VA, February 20, 2021 --(



CEE’s President Joann DiGennaro said, “The Center is honored that Josie Haspel, an alum of the Research Science Institute, has joined its Board. She exemplifies excellence, bringing with her tremendous expertise in strategic and operational management.”



Josie (Weeks) Haspel, RSI ’01, is Customer Experience Leader and Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo in San Francisco, California. She holds an A.B. in Physics from Harvard and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is married to Dan Haspel, RSI ’98. They are parents of two children.



Josie has been active with the Center as an Alumni Campaign Class Captain. Josie explained volunteering with the Center is important to her because, “CEE’s Research Science Institute changed my life. The program exposed me to incredibly challenging science content in a supportive and empowering environment, building my confidence for college. I made lifelong friendships as a participant and as a counselor in the program. I hope to do whatever I can to help the next generation of students benefit from the Center’s exceptional programs.”



Prior to working for Wells Fargo, Josie’s career included management consulting at Bain & Company as well as roles at SolarCity, a solar energy company, TA Associates, a private equity firm, and UBS Investment Bank. She has volunteered across numerous committees and programs for the Exploratorium, a San Francisco science museum. She is also active with Harvard University Alumni activities and in her children’s schools.



About the Center for Excellence in Education



CEE was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). For more information, visit CEE’s website, www.cee.org. McLean, VA, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is proud to announce the addition of Josie Haspel to its Board of Trustees.CEE’s President Joann DiGennaro said, “The Center is honored that Josie Haspel, an alum of the Research Science Institute, has joined its Board. She exemplifies excellence, bringing with her tremendous expertise in strategic and operational management.”Josie (Weeks) Haspel, RSI ’01, is Customer Experience Leader and Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo in San Francisco, California. She holds an A.B. in Physics from Harvard and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is married to Dan Haspel, RSI ’98. They are parents of two children.Josie has been active with the Center as an Alumni Campaign Class Captain. Josie explained volunteering with the Center is important to her because, “CEE’s Research Science Institute changed my life. The program exposed me to incredibly challenging science content in a supportive and empowering environment, building my confidence for college. I made lifelong friendships as a participant and as a counselor in the program. I hope to do whatever I can to help the next generation of students benefit from the Center’s exceptional programs.”Prior to working for Wells Fargo, Josie’s career included management consulting at Bain & Company as well as roles at SolarCity, a solar energy company, TA Associates, a private equity firm, and UBS Investment Bank. She has volunteered across numerous committees and programs for the Exploratorium, a San Francisco science museum. She is also active with Harvard University Alumni activities and in her children’s schools.About the Center for Excellence in EducationCEE was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). For more information, visit CEE’s website, www.cee.org. Contact Information Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Tom Flavell

703-448-9062



www.cee.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)