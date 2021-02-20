SottoPelle® Recognizes Jason James, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Miami, FL, February 20, 2021 --(



Jason James, M.D. is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been in private practice in the Miami area since 2003. Jason James, M.D. is the immediate past Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is currently the Vice President of the Medical Staff at Baptist Hospital.



Jason James, M.D. completed his studies as follow:

- Undergraduate - University of Pennsylvania 1991 – 1995

- Medical School - University of Miami School of Medicine 1995 – 1999

- Ob/Gyn Residency - Long Island Jewish Medical Center – 1999- 2003



When completed, Jason James, M.D. moved back to Miami, FL, to join his father, Geoffrey N. James, M.D., in his private practice, FemCare Ob-Gyn, where his father has practiced for over 40 years.



Since entering private practice in Miami, Jason James, M.D. has been active at the administrative level, serving on the Board of Directors for the Dade County Medical Association and the Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall, and was nominated among a select number of physicians to participate in a Building Collaborative Leadership course for future leaders of Baptist Hospital. Jason James M.D. has received numerous awards, including the Patients’ Choice Recognition, Compassionate Doctor Recognition, and America’s On-Time Physicians every year since 2008.



Jason James, M.D. is skilled in laparoscopic and robotic gynecologic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, infertility, high-risk obstetrics, and enjoys remaining at the cutting edge of medical technology. Jason James, M.D. has a special interest in postpartum depression and was named the 2010 ACOG Issue of the Year Research Award Recipient for postpartum depression research.



Jason James, M.D. developed an interest in BHRT after attending the national ACOG conference and meeting with other physicians using SottoPelle® and found it very comprehensive and straight forward. He also feels that this is the only effective way to offer his patients effective testosterone therapy, an important component to well-being, metabolism, energy, and libido.



In 2020, Jason James, M.D. added BHRT to his practice of 17 years along with five of his physicians implementing the BHRT methodology. Since becoming a proponent of SottoPelle® – a natural hormone therapy method based on a proprietary, bio-identical pellet hormone delivery system, Jason James, M.D.'s success with this program has benefited women and men alike. Jason James, M.D. says, “It is a very effective way of providing hormonal therapy for women and men, with impact to weight loss, increased libido and a reduction in migraines, among other benefits.”



"SottoPelle® met the needs of my patients to improve their hormone levels and feel more youthful,” said Jason James, M.D. “The SottoPelle® staff has also been so supportive in all aspects of the field. Their commitment to excellence fits with my philosophy to help each patient by giving them something they can enjoy for the rest of their lives."



When Jason James, M.D., is not working, he enjoys spending his free time boating, playing tennis, and traveling around the world with his wife, Lisa, and three incredible children.



“We are proud to be associated with Jason James, M.D. whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Jason James, M.D. and his practice as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about Jason James, M.D. or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/jason-james-md/



Provider Information:

Jason James, M.D.

7800 SW 87th Avenue, Suite A120

Miami, FL 33173

(305) 412-6004



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



