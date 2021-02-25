Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Receive press releases from A-Team Group: By Email RSS Feeds: A-Team Group Names 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Award Winners

London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2021 --(



This year’s awards included two special editor’s awards. The Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner was won by Irina Sonich-Bright, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Credit Suisse. The Editor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business was won by BMLL Technologies.



Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2021 TTI Europe Awards. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. Despite the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s award winners have continued to innovate, while adapting to new ways of working.”



The awards included 38 solutions and services categories ranging from best Consolidated Market Data Feed to best Cloud-Based Trading Environment, Trading Analytics Platform, Market Simulation Solution, Trading Solution for FX Markets, Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator. A complete list of winners can be found below.



Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner - Irina Sonich-Bright, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Credit Suisse

Editor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business - BMLL Technologies

Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - Push Technology Ltd

Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones Newswires

Best Tick Data Management Platform - ONETICK

Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - FXSpotStream

Best Sell-Side OMS - Itiviti

Best Smart Order Routing System - Quod Financial

Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Adaptive Financial Consulting

Best Alternative Data Consolidator – Sentifi

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - ION Markets

Best High Performance Network Services – BSO

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Direct – QuantHouse

Best Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - CJC Ltd

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - big xyt

Best Trading Analytics Platform - KX

Best Overall Market Data Provider - Quincy Data Powered by McKay Brothers

Best Managed Services Solution for Trading – Pico

Best Trade Reconstruction Solution – SteelEye

Best Sell-Side EMS - Horizon Software

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - smartTrade Technologies

Best Trade Reporting Solution - IHS Markit

Best Buy-Side EMS – FactSet

Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - GreenBirch

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Red Box

Best Time-Stamping/Latency Measurement System – Cisco

Best High Performance Market Access Solution - Redline Trading Solutions

Best Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator – Options

Best Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Activ Financial

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Managed - Vela

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed – Bloomberg

Best Market Simulation - Simudyne

Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications – TickSmith

Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) - IRESS

Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - Cloud9 Technologies

Best Market Data Inventory Platform - TRG Screen

Best Buy-Side OMS - Tora



For more information on the A-Team 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit http://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2020 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager at awards@a-teamgroup.com London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.This year’s awards included two special editor’s awards. The Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner was won by Irina Sonich-Bright, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Credit Suisse. The Editor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business was won by BMLL Technologies.Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2021 TTI Europe Awards. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. Despite the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s award winners have continued to innovate, while adapting to new ways of working.”The awards included 38 solutions and services categories ranging from best Consolidated Market Data Feed to best Cloud-Based Trading Environment, Trading Analytics Platform, Market Simulation Solution, Trading Solution for FX Markets, Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator. A complete list of winners can be found below.Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner - Irina Sonich-Bright, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Credit SuisseEditor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business - BMLL TechnologiesBest Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - Push Technology LtdBest Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones NewswiresBest Tick Data Management Platform - ONETICKBest Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - FXSpotStreamBest Sell-Side OMS - ItivitiBest Smart Order Routing System - Quod FinancialBest Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Adaptive Financial ConsultingBest Alternative Data Consolidator – SentifiBest Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - ION MarketsBest High Performance Network Services – BSOBest Low Latency Data Feed – Direct – QuantHouseBest Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparksBest Specialist Market Data Consultancy - CJC LtdBest Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - big xytBest Trading Analytics Platform - KXBest Overall Market Data Provider - Quincy Data Powered by McKay BrothersBest Managed Services Solution for Trading – PicoBest Trade Reconstruction Solution – SteelEyeBest Sell-Side EMS - Horizon SoftwareBest Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - smartTrade TechnologiesBest Trade Reporting Solution - IHS MarkitBest Buy-Side EMS – FactSetBest Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - GreenBirchBest Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Red BoxBest Time-Stamping/Latency Measurement System – CiscoBest High Performance Market Access Solution - Redline Trading SolutionsBest Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator – OptionsBest Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Activ FinancialBest Low Latency Data Feed – Managed - VelaBest Consolidated Market Data Feed – BloombergBest Market Simulation - SimudyneBest Cloud Platform for Trading Applications – TickSmithBest Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) - IRESSBest Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - Cloud9 TechnologiesBest Market Data Inventory Platform - TRG ScreenBest Buy-Side OMS - ToraFor more information on the A-Team 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit http://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2020 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager at awards@a-teamgroup.com Contact Information A-Team Group

Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from A-Team Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend