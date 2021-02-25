A-Team Group Names 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Award Winners

London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.
This year’s awards included two special editor’s awards. The Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner was won by Irina Sonich-Bright, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Credit Suisse. The Editor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business was won by BMLL Technologies.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2021 TTI Europe Awards. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. Despite the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s award winners have continued to innovate, while adapting to new ways of working.”
The awards included 38 solutions and services categories ranging from best Consolidated Market Data Feed to best Cloud-Based Trading Environment, Trading Analytics Platform, Market Simulation Solution, Trading Solution for FX Markets, Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator. A complete list of winners can be found below.
Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner - Irina Sonich-Bright, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Credit Suisse
Editor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business - BMLL Technologies
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - Push Technology Ltd
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones Newswires
Best Tick Data Management Platform - ONETICK
Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - FXSpotStream
Best Sell-Side OMS - Itiviti
Best Smart Order Routing System - Quod Financial
Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Adaptive Financial Consulting
Best Alternative Data Consolidator – Sentifi
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - ION Markets
Best High Performance Network Services – BSO
Best Low Latency Data Feed – Direct – QuantHouse
Best Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - CJC Ltd
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - big xyt
Best Trading Analytics Platform - KX
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Quincy Data Powered by McKay Brothers
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading – Pico
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution – SteelEye
Best Sell-Side EMS - Horizon Software
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - smartTrade Technologies
Best Trade Reporting Solution - IHS Markit
Best Buy-Side EMS – FactSet
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - GreenBirch
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Red Box
Best Time-Stamping/Latency Measurement System – Cisco
Best High Performance Market Access Solution - Redline Trading Solutions
Best Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator – Options
Best Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Activ Financial
Best Low Latency Data Feed – Managed - Vela
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed – Bloomberg
Best Market Simulation - Simudyne
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications – TickSmith
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) - IRESS
Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - Cloud9 Technologies
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - TRG Screen
Best Buy-Side OMS - Tora
For more information on the A-Team 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit http://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2020 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager at awards@a-teamgroup.com