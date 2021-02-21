SMC Corporation of America Goes Online with AutoStore™

Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Corporation of America, a leading global pneumatics and industrial automation components manufacturer located in Noblesville, Indiana, is excited to announce its implementation of the future of supply chain and inventory management by going online with the AutoStore™ storage and retrieval system.

The AutoStore™ system is operating in SMC’s newest 1 million sq. ft. warehouse expansion area inside the 2.6 million sq. ft corporate campus and represents a $20 million capital investment to ensure continuous growth for SMC in North America improving accuracy and on time deliveries to their manufacturing partners.



“Our new system will manage 128,000 bins with a full grid storage capacity of 161,000 bins. This will be supported by 64 robots, 12 picking ports, 5 receiving ports, 4 automated carton erectors and 8,842 feet of new conveyor lines. Overall, this is one of the most impressive inventory management systems I’ve ever been a part of and frankly, I’m very proud to be bringing this great technology to Noblesville, Indiana,” says Chad Bosler, Vice President of Operations.



SMC implemented the AutoStore™ storage and retrieval system on February 20, 2021 and will go fully online March 15th. During this transition period SMC’s legacy warehouse will continue to operate as usual.



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



Shinji "Tak" Takahashi

800-762-7621





