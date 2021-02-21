CRN Names Techvera to Its 2021 MSP 500 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Techvera Press Release

This annual list recognizes organizations with innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.

Denton, TX, February 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Techvera is pleased to announce today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Techvera to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.Techvera was chosen because of its reputation for providing expert, comprehensive managed IT services with a focus on customer service. Techvera's partners see value in their relationship because of the concierge approach taken to managing their IT needs. Techvera provides a premium, all-you-can-use offering that includes anything you could ever need, no nickel-and-diming. It's a true partnership, not just a vendor-client relationship. Clients often share that they appreciate the professional support, quick response time, that they have minimal reactive issues, and that Techvera is an established trustworthy business."Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.""I'm incredibly proud of my team for earning another award recognizing Techvera's commitment to boosting our clients' success with technology," said Reese Ormand, CEO of Techvera. "2020 was a tough year for everyone, but they pulled through and demonstrated incredible drive, agility, and passion for our mission."The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

