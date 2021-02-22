Yaskawa Motoman's Simple to Install ArcWorld LC Workcells Optimizes Productivity for Lighter Volume Fabrication

Press Releases Yaskawa Motoman Press Release

Miamisburg, OH, February 22, 2021



Ideal for wider parts, the ArcWorld LC single workstation configuration features a fixed tooling table with a 250 kg payload or a servo-driven MH185 headstock with a 185 kg payload. The dual workstation configuration is available with fixed tooling tables or two MH185 headstocks. Dual workstation models allow one part to be loaded or unloaded while the other part is being welded, and eliminate sweep time of the part positioner between part processing. Tooling can be changed quickly. Workcells can be tooled for different parts or can be used for sequential operations.



The workcell, featuring a 2,125 mm x 2,097 mm footprint fits in a 110” trailer, simplifying shipping and reducing setup time. The simple design is non-cumbersome with pre-terminated cables that are labeled and quick to connect. The power disconnect, welding equipment and robot controller come prewired on a separate 1 m x 1 m base that can be located anywhere near the workcell. Fencing is easy to assemble and matches up with the operator station access and workcell base, all of which can be lagged directly to the floor.



Each workcell features a single high-speed, six-axis AR1440 robot with YRC1000 controller. Its integrated weld package includes either a Miller® Auto-Continuum™ 350 or Lincoln Electric Power Wave® R450 power source. Processes from the power supply are accessed by Yaskawa’s easy-to-use digital Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), giving full control of welding parameters and settings from the robot programming pendant. The ArcWorld LC series workcells are safeguarded and have a completed risk assessment in accordance with the ANSI/RIA R15.06-2012 robot safety standard, including a Functional Safety Unit (FSU) to monitor the robot and positioner.



Note: Customization is not advised for the ArcWorld LC series workcells.



About Yaskawa Motoman



Jennifer Katchmar

937-847-6200



www.motoman.com



