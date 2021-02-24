Yaskawa Motoman Adds Robust GP280L Extended Reach Robot to High-Speed GP-Series Line

Press Releases Yaskawa Motoman Press Release

Miamisburg, OH, February 24, 2021



Highly reliable, the GP280L features a 3,114 mm horizontal reach, 3,552 mm vertical reach and ±0.1 mm repeatability, making it well-suited for jigless applications, where the robot positions a part for processing by other robots or two robots handle a single part.



High moment of inertia ratings enables the easy transfer of heavy payloads, while exceptionally fast axis speeds and acceleration capabilities reduce cycle time for increased production output.



The streamlined upper arm design allows easy access to parts in tight spots and a wide wrist motion range eliminates potential interference with fixtures. The robot’s reduced interference design allows it to be placed in close proximity to workpieces and other robots for high-density layouts.



Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable connects the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. The GP280L can be floor-mounted and has an IP67-rated wrist and an IP54 body standard.



The GP280L joins the highly efficient and versatile GP-series robot family that ranges in payload capacity from 7 kg to 600 kg. All GP-series robots are controlled by the high-performance YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. With a compact cabinet (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), the YRC1000 utilizes a lightweight teach pendant with intuitive programming.



About Yaskawa Motoman



