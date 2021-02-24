Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

More Barrel Racing Videos on Horse&Rider OnDemand

Boulder, CO, February 24, 2021 --(



Access barrel racing training videos anytime, anywhere with Horse&Rider OnDemand. Recently, the video streaming platform added 10x National Finals Rodeo barrel racer Molly Powell to its lineup of influential trainers. During Molly Powell’s barrel racing series, you’ll dive deep into the sport of barrel racing and learn how to fix common problems riders run into when they’re on the pattern, plus basic horsemanship skills that’ll help you outside of a barrel pattern. With more than 30 years of barrel racing experience, Molly’s able to provide insight that’ll help you and your horse, whether you’re competing on the rodeo trail or heading to a weekend jackpot.



“The barrel racing videos we released with Shali Lord were well received, so we decided to go to H&R expert Molly Powell for even more barrel racing content,” Horse&Rider OnDemand video producer Michaela Jaycox says. “Molly has a vast knowledge for barrel racing and is credited to be one of the best bit gurus in the sport. When it comes to breaking down the pieces of a barrel racing run, she brings a skillset that has been shaped by years of competition and experience. We think everyone will benefit from her content.”



For just $14.99 a month, members can continue to look forward to weekly video releases from the industry’s top Western professionals.



Sign up for Horse&Rider OnDemand and receive a free 7-day trial at https://ondemand.horseandrider.com.



About Horse&Rider: Horse&Rider, a quarterly publication with a 60-year tradition, encompasses everything today's active, Western rider craves to live his or her best horse life by providing expert western horse training tips, trail-riding insights, horse-care advice, and inspiration to live today's Western horse life.



Michaela Jaycox

949.584.0396



https://ondemand.horseandrider.com



