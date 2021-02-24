PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Equine Network, LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from Equine Network, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

More Barrel Racing Videos on Horse&Rider OnDemand


Boulder, CO, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Molly Powell is Horse&Rider OnDemand’s newest barrel racing expert.

Access barrel racing training videos anytime, anywhere with Horse&Rider OnDemand. Recently, the video streaming platform added 10x National Finals Rodeo barrel racer Molly Powell to its lineup of influential trainers. During Molly Powell’s barrel racing series, you’ll dive deep into the sport of barrel racing and learn how to fix common problems riders run into when they’re on the pattern, plus basic horsemanship skills that’ll help you outside of a barrel pattern. With more than 30 years of barrel racing experience, Molly’s able to provide insight that’ll help you and your horse, whether you’re competing on the rodeo trail or heading to a weekend jackpot.

“The barrel racing videos we released with Shali Lord were well received, so we decided to go to H&R expert Molly Powell for even more barrel racing content,” Horse&Rider OnDemand video producer Michaela Jaycox says. “Molly has a vast knowledge for barrel racing and is credited to be one of the best bit gurus in the sport. When it comes to breaking down the pieces of a barrel racing run, she brings a skillset that has been shaped by years of competition and experience. We think everyone will benefit from her content.”

For just $14.99 a month, members can continue to look forward to weekly video releases from the industry’s top Western professionals.

Sign up for Horse&Rider OnDemand and receive a free 7-day trial at https://ondemand.horseandrider.com.

About Horse&Rider: Horse&Rider, a quarterly publication with a 60-year tradition, encompasses everything today's active, Western rider craves to live his or her best horse life by providing expert western horse training tips, trail-riding insights, horse-care advice, and inspiration to live today's Western horse life.

About Horse&Rider OnDemand: The Horse&Rider OnDemand program offers training advice and horse-care tips for riders of all levels of Western disciplines from trusted, proven resources. Featuring legendary horsemen Bud Lyon and Brad Barkemeyer, Horse&Rider OnDemand allows you to access training and horse care advice from your phone, computer, or tablet, whenever and wherever you need it.
Contact Information
Equine Network, LLC
Michaela Jaycox
949.584.0396
Contact
https://ondemand.horseandrider.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Equine Network, LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help