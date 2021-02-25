Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Receive press releases from Infopro Learning: By Email RSS Feeds: Unlock:OKR Wins Silver in 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Unlock:OKR, the powerful goal-setting tool, wins Silver in the category for "Best advance performance support technology" for Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards 2020.

Plainsboro, NJ, February 25, 2021 --(



Unlock:OKR is a powerful goal setting and performance management tool that enables organizations to set clear objectives, adopt the right rhythm, and articulate the right measures to drive overall business impact.



Unlock:OKR wins Silver in Brandon Hall Group Excellence In Technology Awards 2020 in the category of “Best advance performance support technology.”



John Gravanis, the Vice President of Product Management Team at Infopro Learning celebrates the win, “With over 25 years of experience in helping organizations ‘Unlock Potential,’ Infopro Learning’s newest offering is Unlock:OKR – a platform to implement the OKR framework and drive business performance. The OKR framework helps organizations set shared goals, establish a common language and rhythm, focus on the same things that are important, and consequently, achieve business outcomes that matter. We are honored to be awarded the Brandon Hall Technology Award and derive immense inspiration from it to take Unlock:OKR to greater heights.”



“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially during these uncertain times. Their solutions resulted in significant benefits for their organization and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology,” affirms Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.



About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.



With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.



At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.



About Unlock:OKR



Unlock:OKR is a product of Infopro Learning Inc., part of a global organization with 7,000+ employees across the globe. Helping organizations adopt new processes has been core to our business for over 25 years and we are widely recognized for our work in this field with some of the world’s most powerful brands. Our 3 brand promises for the organizations that utilize Unlock:OKR are -



Outcomes Culture - Turning OKR theory into reality

Lean Software - Executing OKRs in the flow of work

OKR Adoption Guarantee - Ensuring successful adoption of OKR framework Plainsboro, NJ, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For any performance-driven and outcome-focused organization, it is imperative to consistently track and measure employee progress. It is significant to implement a powerful framework that helps to focus on priorities, create alignment between teams and attain measurable business outcomes. One of the major reasons why organizations implement the OKR framework is because of the rhythm, speed and agility it provides during its early stages.Unlock:OKR is a powerful goal setting and performance management tool that enables organizations to set clear objectives, adopt the right rhythm, and articulate the right measures to drive overall business impact.Unlock:OKR wins Silver in Brandon Hall Group Excellence In Technology Awards 2020 in the category of “Best advance performance support technology.”John Gravanis, the Vice President of Product Management Team at Infopro Learning celebrates the win, “With over 25 years of experience in helping organizations ‘Unlock Potential,’ Infopro Learning’s newest offering is Unlock:OKR – a platform to implement the OKR framework and drive business performance. The OKR framework helps organizations set shared goals, establish a common language and rhythm, focus on the same things that are important, and consequently, achieve business outcomes that matter. We are honored to be awarded the Brandon Hall Technology Award and derive immense inspiration from it to take Unlock:OKR to greater heights.”“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially during these uncertain times. Their solutions resulted in significant benefits for their organization and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology,” affirms Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.About Brandon Hall GroupBrandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.About Unlock:OKRUnlock:OKR is a product of Infopro Learning Inc., part of a global organization with 7,000+ employees across the globe. Helping organizations adopt new processes has been core to our business for over 25 years and we are widely recognized for our work in this field with some of the world’s most powerful brands. Our 3 brand promises for the organizations that utilize Unlock:OKR are -Outcomes Culture - Turning OKR theory into realityLean Software - Executing OKRs in the flow of workOKR Adoption Guarantee - Ensuring successful adoption of OKR framework Contact Information Infopro Learning

Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Infopro Learning Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend