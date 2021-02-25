GST Manufacturing to Host Dallas - Fort Worth Job Fair for Immediate Hiring

Press Releases GST Manufacturing Press Release

Located in Haltom City, just northeast of Downtown Fort Worth, GST Manufacturing provides innovative metal fabrication and various steel industry solutions for Texas and beyond. As a leader in local jobs and career growth opportunities, this job fair will be primarily looking for candidates for our in-house manufacturing facility and include 1st & 2nd shift positions for MIG (GMAW) Welders, Stick (SMAW) Welders, CNC Equipment Operators, Press Brake Operators, Stainless Steel Polishers, Powder Coaters, Painters, Assemblers, Electrician, Shop Laborers and Field Laborers.



GST Manufacturing has led the North Texas metal fabrication industry by providing a fun, safe, and rewarding environment for its 100+ employees for over 25 years. Originally founded in 1933, there is hardly a public space or major construction center in DFW that hasn’t passed through GST’s fabrication shop in some form or fashion. And by providing their employees with competitive pay, medical benefits, paid vacation and more, their greatest asset; GST employees – have been there every step of the way.



“2021 is turning out to be a huge year for us at GST, and we want to be able to hit the ground running with a well-balanced, professional team. We need all hand on deck, so we’re really looking to this job fair to boost our production team to the next level,” says Tye Lamberth, Vice President and General Council. Janet Lockwood, Project Coordinator adds, “With everything our industry and local community has been through with the pandemic and economic uncertainties, the chance to give back to our area with new exciting job opportunities means the world to us. We’re looking forward to meeting some great new people and getting to work A.S.A.P. We’re ready to get going!”



Samuel Bohon

(817) 520-2320



https://www.gstmanufacturing.com



