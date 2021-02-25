Battery Power Systems Announces Release of "New Life to Old Trucks" Forklift Battery & Charger Sale

Press Releases Battery Power Systems Press Release

A chance to learn about pairing a forklift battery with a charger

Syracuse, NY, February 25, 2021 --(



“We're very excited about this new battery & charger bundles campaign,” said EJ Gridley, Battery Power Systems Operations Manager. “This gives us the chance to talk to our customers about the big picture of battery & charger usage and ownership. We can explain why to use a specific battery with a specific charger.”



Battery Power Systems is offering forklift battery & charger bundles for all classes 1, 2 and 3, types and makes of forklifts. Sale bundles include, sit down forklifts, stand-up forklifts, walkie and rider pallet jacks and everything else.



Battery Power Systems proudly serves Western, Central, Upstate and Southern Tier New York. Representing Deka Battery and Ametek Chargers. With Deka & Ametek you get the lowest cost per cycle.



Battery Power Systems is a full service and sales forklift battery & charger supplier. Servicing large and small customers. Repair service on all makes and models of batteries and chargers. New and used batteries and chargers in stock and ready to ship.



If you would like more information about forklift battery and charger bundles or if you need service on a battery or charger, call 1-800-878-2779 or visit BPS online at bpsbattery.com.

Contact Information
Battery Power Systems

JR Bille

1-800-878-2779



www.bpsbattery.com



