Press Releases Battery Power Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Battery Power Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Battery Power Systems Announces Used Forklift Battery Sale Extended Through March 2021

Search BPS Used Battery & Charger Inventory Live Online

Syracuse, NY, February 25, 2021 --(



Used forklift batteries for sale with savings up to 50% over new products. Search battery & charger inventory live online. Batteries for all forklift classes, types and makes. Sit-down, stand-up, walk and rider pallet jacks. All forklift types covered. 24 volt, 36 volt, 48 volt used batteries in stock and ready to ship.



Used chargers also available. Search inventory live online. 24 volt, 36 volt, 48 volt used chargers in stock and ready to ship.



Battery Power Systems proudly serves Western, Central, Upstate and Southern Tier New York. Representing Deka Battery and Ametek Chargers. With Deka & Ametek you get the lowest cost per cycle.



Battery Power Systems is a full service and sales forklift battery & charger supplier. Servicing large and small customers. Repair service on all makes and models of batteries and chargers. New and used batteries and chargers in stock and ready to ship.



If you would like more information about forklift battery and charger bundles or if you need service on a battery or charger, call 1-800-878-2779 or visit BPS online at www.bpsbattery.com. Syracuse, NY, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Battery Power Systems headquartered in Syracuse, NY is pleased to announce the extension of the “Used Battery Blow Out Sale” through March 2021.Used forklift batteries for sale with savings up to 50% over new products. Search battery & charger inventory live online. Batteries for all forklift classes, types and makes. Sit-down, stand-up, walk and rider pallet jacks. All forklift types covered. 24 volt, 36 volt, 48 volt used batteries in stock and ready to ship.Used chargers also available. Search inventory live online. 24 volt, 36 volt, 48 volt used chargers in stock and ready to ship.Battery Power Systems proudly serves Western, Central, Upstate and Southern Tier New York. Representing Deka Battery and Ametek Chargers. With Deka & Ametek you get the lowest cost per cycle.Battery Power Systems is a full service and sales forklift battery & charger supplier. Servicing large and small customers. Repair service on all makes and models of batteries and chargers. New and used batteries and chargers in stock and ready to ship.If you would like more information about forklift battery and charger bundles or if you need service on a battery or charger, call 1-800-878-2779 or visit BPS online at www.bpsbattery.com. Contact Information Battery Power Systems

JR Bille

1-800-878-2779



www.bpsbattery.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Battery Power Systems