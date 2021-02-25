PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Battery Power Systems

Press Release

Receive press releases from Battery Power Systems: By Email RSS Feeds:

Battery Power Systems Announces Used Forklift Battery Sale Extended Through March 2021


Search BPS Used Battery & Charger Inventory Live Online

Syracuse, NY, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Battery Power Systems headquartered in Syracuse, NY is pleased to announce the extension of the “Used Battery Blow Out Sale” through March 2021.

Used forklift batteries for sale with savings up to 50% over new products. Search battery & charger inventory live online. Batteries for all forklift classes, types and makes. Sit-down, stand-up, walk and rider pallet jacks. All forklift types covered. 24 volt, 36 volt, 48 volt used batteries in stock and ready to ship.

Used chargers also available. Search inventory live online. 24 volt, 36 volt, 48 volt used chargers in stock and ready to ship.

Battery Power Systems proudly serves Western, Central, Upstate and Southern Tier New York. Representing Deka Battery and Ametek Chargers. With Deka & Ametek you get the lowest cost per cycle.

Battery Power Systems is a full service and sales forklift battery & charger supplier. Servicing large and small customers. Repair service on all makes and models of batteries and chargers. New and used batteries and chargers in stock and ready to ship.

If you would like more information about forklift battery and charger bundles or if you need service on a battery or charger, call 1-800-878-2779 or visit BPS online at www.bpsbattery.com.
Contact Information
Battery Power Systems
JR Bille
1-800-878-2779
Contact
www.bpsbattery.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Battery Power Systems
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help