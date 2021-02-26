PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Biosimilars and the BPCIA: Exploring Trends, Developments, and Critical Issues


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Biosimilars and the BPCIA: Exploring Trends, Developments, and Critical Issues. This event is scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET.

New York, NY, February 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Overview:

As the biosimilar industry continues to grow, significant legal developments and trends also continue to emerge and pose challenges to market participants. Questions currently hounding the future of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) litigation and regulatory pathway include the newly introduced Biologic Patent Transparency Act, the ongoing debates on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and the potential unavailability of inter partes and post-grant review proceedings for biosimilar manufacturers.

Despite the uncertainties, one thing is for sure: biosimilar-related patent litigation will continue to gain momentum. Practitioners and their clients must remain in the loop of recent developments to ensure maximum compliance and improve litigation readiness.

In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the current legal issues surrounding biosimilars and the BPCIA. Speakers will also offer best compliance practices and effective litigation strategies.

· Biosimilars and the BPCIA – Recent Statistics
· Recent Regulatory and Litigation Issues
· Best Compliance Practices
· Effective Litigation Strategies
· What Lies Ahead

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Karen L. Carroll
Partner
Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Scott A. Cunning II
Partner
Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Eric R. Hunt
Partner
Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik LLP

Trang Hoang Lin
Partner
Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/biosimilars-and-the-bpcia-cle/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org

