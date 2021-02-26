

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Biosimilars and the BPCIA: Exploring Trends, Developments, and Critical Issues

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Biosimilars and the BPCIA: Exploring Trends, Developments, and Critical Issues. This event is scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET.

New York, NY, February 26, 2021 --(



As the biosimilar industry continues to grow, significant legal developments and trends also continue to emerge and pose challenges to market participants. Questions currently hounding the future of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) litigation and regulatory pathway include the newly introduced Biologic Patent Transparency Act, the ongoing debates on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and the potential unavailability of inter partes and post-grant review proceedings for biosimilar manufacturers.



Despite the uncertainties, one thing is for sure: biosimilar-related patent litigation will continue to gain momentum. Practitioners and their clients must remain in the loop of recent developments to ensure maximum compliance and improve litigation readiness.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the current legal issues surrounding biosimilars and the BPCIA. Speakers will also offer best compliance practices and effective litigation strategies.



· Biosimilars and the BPCIA – Recent Statistics

· Recent Regulatory and Litigation Issues

· Best Compliance Practices

· Effective Litigation Strategies

· What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Karen L. Carroll

Partner

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP



Scott A. Cunning II

Partner

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP



Eric R. Hunt

Partner

Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik LLP



Trang Hoang Lin

Partner

Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/biosimilars-and-the-bpcia-cle/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Overview:As the biosimilar industry continues to grow, significant legal developments and trends also continue to emerge and pose challenges to market participants. Questions currently hounding the future of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) litigation and regulatory pathway include the newly introduced Biologic Patent Transparency Act, the ongoing debates on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and the potential unavailability of inter partes and post-grant review proceedings for biosimilar manufacturers.Despite the uncertainties, one thing is for sure: biosimilar-related patent litigation will continue to gain momentum. Practitioners and their clients must remain in the loop of recent developments to ensure maximum compliance and improve litigation readiness.In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the current legal issues surrounding biosimilars and the BPCIA. Speakers will also offer best compliance practices and effective litigation strategies.· Biosimilars and the BPCIA – Recent Statistics· Recent Regulatory and Litigation Issues· Best Compliance Practices· Effective Litigation Strategies· What Lies AheadSpeakers/Faculty PanelKaren L. CarrollPartnerParker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLPScott A. Cunning IIPartnerParker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLPEric R. HuntPartnerRakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik LLPTrang Hoang LinPartnerRakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik LLPFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/biosimilars-and-the-bpcia-cle/About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group