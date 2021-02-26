Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Practical Horseman Podcast Features New Co-Host

Boulder, CO, February 26, 2021 --(



The Multimedia Content Assistant for Practical Horseman and Dressage Today, Murphy is a lifelong rider with a focus on equitation, competing in the “Big Equitation” as a Junior rider and successfully making it to a number of finals. Following her Junior career, Murphy was a member of the Auburn University NCAA Equestrian Team.



The Practical Horseman podcast features conversations with respected riders, industry leaders and horse-care experts, and its goal is to inform, educate and inspire. The podcast has highlighted stars of the sport in eventing, hunters and jumpers such as Olympians Beezie Madden and Boyd Martin and hunter-derby champ Liza Boyd. They and others share their training philosophies, favorite exercises, special horses in their careers and more. For the upcoming season, in addition to our regular episodes, we’ll feature shows in which we interview Olympic hopefuls.



“I’ve learned so much chatting with a wide variety of riders and horse-care experts for the Practical Horseman Podcast,” says English Content Director/Practical Horseman Editor Sandra Oliynyk. “This is in terms of riding and training and also how they approach life in general. I’m also thrilled to welcome Julia as one of the podcast’s hosts. I know she’ll bring new energy to the show.”



Listen to the Practical Horseman Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.



Find episodes on practicalhorsemanmag.com/podcast and coming soon - full transcriptions of the interviews. Have topic and interview suggestions? Send them to practicalhorseman@aimmedia.com.



About Practical Horseman

Practical Horseman provides hand-on, how-to information on riding, training, equine health and competitions for English riders through multimedia channels including print, digital, social media and podcasts. Respected experts in the disciplines of dressage, eventing, hunters and jumpers share in-depth advice to help readers and followers become well-rounded riders and horse-care managers. Features and episodes on athletes and industry news offer inspiration and insights.



About Equine Network LLC

Equine Network LLC is the world's premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world's largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com.

