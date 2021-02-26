Dressage Today’s Podcast Re-Launches with New Hosts

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Equine Network LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com. Boulder, CO, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Dressage Today Podcast is getting a reboot with two new hosts. Stephanie Ruff, content manager for Dressage Today and Practical Horseman, and Aviva Nebesky, graduate of the U.S. Dressage Federation (USDF) “L” program with distinction, trainer and competitor, will be the new voices behind the mikes.Stephanie joined Equine Network LLC in January 2021. Currently based in Florida, she brings with her over 30 years of both professional and personal horse experience and has focused on riding dressage for the past 20 years. A freelance writer for many years, she is the author of hundreds of equine magazine articles as well as two illustrated children’s books.Accompanying Stephanie will be Aviva Nebesky. Aviva is unique in the horse world in that she began riding as an adult. She specializes in teaching dressage to adult amateurs and to individuals with fear issues. Aviva has competed successfully through Fourth Level and has achieved her USDF Bronze Medal. She graduated from the USDF “L” Education judges’ program with distinction.“I’m extremely excited to work on this podcast with Aviva,” say Stephanie. “I’ve been judged by her and done clinics with her and always come away with a positive experience. I think it will be great to add a judge’s perspective to the show in addition to interviewing a broad range of dressage aficionados.”Listen every month for the most recent interviews and stories. Find episodes on https://dressagetoday.com/podcast and check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest and Twitter for more content. Have topic and interview suggestions? Send them to sruff@aimmedia.com.Listen to the Dressage Today Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.About Dressage TodayThe mission of Dressage Today is to give dressage riders of all levels a foundation for training their horses, to encourage the pursuit of a harmonious partnership and to promote the sport of dressage. Through multi-media channels including video-on-demand, web articles, social media, podcasts, digital issues, newsletters and events, DT taps into experts in the sport to help dressage riders. More than 3,000 training videos make up Dressage Today OnDemand, DT’s ever-growing video-on-demand site dedicated to providing subscribers with in-depth training from the world’s top riders, trainers and judges. In addition, DT continues to provide content on training, the latest innovations in the care and feeding of dressage horses, rider fitness and top competitors.About Equine Network LLCEquine Network LLC is the world’s premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world’s largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com. Contact Information Equine Network, LLC

Stephanie Ruff

717.860.6976



https://dressagetoday.com/podcast



