Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services Offers a Virtual Class for People with Hoarding Issues to Start Making Changes to Their Life
"Buried in Treasures" is a 16-week work group that is based on the book by the same name. The group will help people start on their way to overcoming their challenges associated with hoarding and live a life less cluttered.
Spokane, WA, February 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services has been providing a “virtual” work group for people with Hoarding issues long before the pandemic hit. With hoarding behaviors on the increase more people are aware that their clutter is controlling them and they are looking for help to stop their behavior.
Fried's "virtual" class has reached people around the world - with people from Australia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Toronto, British Columbia, London, Scotland and all over the USA attending.
The “Buried in Treasures” book was written by Drs. Tolin, Frost and Steketee – the leading experts on hoarding in the country. The work group is based on the book.
The “Buried in Treasures” work group addresses hoarding behavior. It is not just about clutter. The group is a way for people with chronic disorganization and hoarding behavior to learn new skills, overcome challenges, increase motivation, reduce acquiring, learn how to prioritize and celebrate their choices.
The group brings together people who thought that they were “alone” with their issues. Hoarding is a complex and isolating condition. It is often misunderstood. It is not often talked about.
Fried taught in-person groups in Montana but wanted to reach more people that were not able to come to the class because of distance. By offering a “virtual” group (Zoom) – anyone can attend the work group and learn skills that can change their life.
Each week there is a discussion around a skill, followed by the completion of challenging and rewarding exercises. There are tips on decluttering and how to stop over-acquiring. Individual progress, challenges, successes and goals are monitored through the program.
The group is a judgement free environment for people that are ready to make a change in their life. The class offers people with hoarding issues the opportunity to connect with other people that have similar issues so that they can support each other.
If you are overwhelmed with too many possessions, are embarrassed to have people over and are ready to make a change – this group can help you get there.
There is hope – you just have to be ready and willing to take the first step.
Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services has earned her advanced Level II: Hoarding Specialist Certificate from the Institute for Challenging Disorganization (ICD).
The Specialist Certificate provides in-depth information on hoarding and how to help clients stop the acquiring and saving and stay organized.
“My ongoing education allows me to work with clients who are challenged by hoarding in a very specific manner,” said Fried. "Increasing my knowledge will enable me to provide the highest quality individualized services to my clients."
Fried works with many mental health and social service agencies and their clients with hoarding issues. Fried also lectures on hoarding issues to many agencies and schools.
Fried started the Missoula Hoarding Task Force to bring education and support to the people of Montana.
Organizational Consulting Services provides both business and residential organizing services. As a Professional Organizer and Productivity Consultant, Fried works with a variety of clientele, from people who need just basic organizing help, people with chronic disorganization and hoarding issues, people with all types of issues such as TBI’s, Asperger’s, ADD; clients that need help with paper and time management, clients that need help with estate or life management and anything in between. Fried also provides virtual organizing to clients all over the world.
For more information, please visit www.organizationalconsultingservices.com.
For information on future classes, contact them. New classes being formed.
